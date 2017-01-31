Signing day help: Calvin Johnson, Eddie George promoting Limestone College football

Calvin Johnson appears to be helping out an old teammate, and for one morning at least, it’ll get him back into football.

Former Detroit Lions receiver Mike Furrey is now the head coach at Limestone College in South Carolina, and as part of the school’s signing day event, they have been able to get Johnson to make a “special guest appearance.”

No better way 2 transform than with Megatron! Join us live at 10 AM Wednesday NSD ⏰⏰⏰#saintup @calvinjohnsonjr #jointhemovement pic.twitter.com/55HsrpFCJB — Mike Furrey (@coachfurrey) January 30, 2017

Furrey and Limestone College have had a genius plan using social media to promote the Division II school in Gaffney, South Carolina. Over the past few days, Furrey has gotten former Ravens running back Jamal Lewis, former Titans running back Eddie George, Jets quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick and former Rams receiver Issac Bruce to all shoot short promo countdown videos for social media in anticipation of his first recruiting class being signed. Limestone hired Furrey in May.

Furrey played seven seasons in the NFL, three with the Lions, three with the St. Louis Rams and one with the Cleveland Browns. He had 347 catches for 2,298 yards and seven touchdowns. When he was with the Lions in 2006 -- the year before the franchise drafted Johnson -- he led the NFL with 98 receptions.

The 39-year-old Furrey played with every player involved in the countdown. He, Fitzpatrick and Bruce were teammates with the Rams. Johnson and Furrey played together in Detroit, and Furrey and Lewis were Browns teammates during Furrey’s final year in the league in 2009. George and Furrey were teammates at Ohio State.

And don’t take Johnson’s one-day foray on a college campus as a potential return to football. He has not lifted weights in months and is very much enjoying retired life, from his stint on "Dancing with the Stars" to days spent fishing, golfing and skiing in his spare time.