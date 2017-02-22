Watch the Lions' Jimmy Landes trick-snap underneath a camel in Jordan

Jimmy Landes loves to snap footballs at things. The Detroit Lions long-snapper likes to do it during games, but in college he was inspired by the guys from Dude Perfect, a YouTube-based sports entertainment group, to create a trick snapping video at Baylor.

And now, while on vacation after his first NFL season, he's back at it again. While traveling in Jordan, Landes found a camel. Then, he ran in front of it, bent down and snapped under the camel's legs to a friend waiting on the other side.

So he's clearly taking football a bit of everywhere.

Under a camel in Petra, Jordan. Eh why not pic.twitter.com/agfDpTwpms — Jimmy Landes (@jimmy_landes) February 20, 2017

It's a short video, but it also shows Landes appears to be completely healthy after spending his rookie year on injured reserve due to shoulder surgery. This gave Don Muhlbach the long-snapping job for another year.

Landes, one of Detroit's sixth-round picks last season, is expected to compete for the long-snapping job again in 2017. Muhlbach is a free agent.