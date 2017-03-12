Michigan native T.J. Lang solidifies right side of Lions' offensive line

T.J. Lang is coming home. The Pro Bowl offensive guard grew up in Michigan. He went to college at Eastern Michigan. He spends his offseasons in suburban Detroit and trains about 20 minutes from the Detroit Lions' facility in Allen Park.

The 29-year-old Lang understands what the Lions have been throughout his life, with a history of losing and, lately, a team that seems to be making right moves to finally improve. Now, likely in the final big contract of his career, Lang is going to join them.

Lang is the Lions' second-biggest signing in free agency (behind right tackle Rick Wagner) and Lang might understand better than any other free agent in the market what winning would mean to the Lions' franchise and fans. He’s a huge Detroit sports fan, including throwing out a ceremonial first pitch last July at a Tigers game at Comerica Park.

Terms: Three years, terms undisclosed.

ESPN 150 rank: No. 10

Grade: A. Similar to what happened with the Riley Reiff-to-Wagner transfer, when the Lions decided not to pay Larry Warford, it looked like the franchise wouldn’t find an equal replacement. Instead, they might have signed one of the only guys that would be deemed an upgrade in Lang. Combined with Wagner and Travis Swanson in the middle, Detroit now has a consistent, veteran right side of the offensive line with a young, emerging left side.

What it means: Detroit continues to be serious about upgrading its running game and giving quarterback Matthew Stafford as much protection as possible. While the right side of Detroit’s offensive line will be new, it will be talented and should be well-positioned to give the Lions their best offensive line since 2013. That crew had a veteran unit with Dominic Raiola and Rob Sims as the interior anchors. The Lions have spent the past three seasons looking for consistency, and while there were times last year where Detroit’s offensive line played well, it hasn’t had a strong player at every position since the last year of the Jim Schwartz era. This signing, combined with Wagner and blocking tight end Darren Fells, should do that as long as Swanson returns healthy and the left side combination of tackle Taylor Decker and guard Graham Glasgow continue to improve. Lang’s signing could also put former first round pick Laken Tomlinson in a precarious position on the roster. He won’t beat Lang out for a job and Glasgow would have the edge at left guard. This training camp could be incredibly important for Tomlinson, who has a little over $1.2 million in guaranteed money in 2017.

What’s the risk: Lang's recent injuries have to be a concern – particularly the hip he had surgery on after Green Bay’s loss in the NFC Championship Game. For the Lions to sign him, the medical reports must have gone well when he went through his physical, but it is a situation worth watching. Lang also broke his left foot last season as well, causing him to miss three games. He’s also played through various other injuries throughout the years – as linemen typically do – but has missed more than one game in a season just once, other than last season. (He played in 12 games in 2010.) He’ll turn 30 in September, but that age isn’t as much a concern for linemen as it is for skill players. This is a good signing, arguably the second- or third-best signing for Detroit in this period beyond Wagner and maybe Darren Fells.