Contract extension for Matthew Stafford should be Lions' top priority

ALLEN PARK, Mich. -- Bob Quinn was consistent. Whenever the Detroit Lions general manager discussed Matthew Stafford's potential contract extension, he mentioned things he had to finish first: player evaluation, free agency and the draft.

All those things are now done, so Quinn should be shifting his focus to what’s next.

While he’s never been one to share the priority level of his to-do list, continuing serious negotiations with Stafford on a long-term extension should at the top.

Quinn said earlier this offseason that negotiations had started but that they were still very early in the process. Working out a deal that could make Stafford the highest-paid player per year in NFL history is an agreement that will have a lot of questions and nuance to make sure it is equitable for both Stafford and the team.

So don’t expect this immediately, but it’s something Quinn, team president Rod Wood and their staff can focus on more intently. There are few things more important in football player acquisition than securing the services of their quarterback.

Securing the long-term services of quarterback Matthew Stafford should be at the top of the Lions' to-do list. Scott W. Grau/Icon Sportswire

Stafford said last month that he has “no preference” for when a deal gets done. He said he would like to remain with the Lions and in the Detroit area, where he and his wife, Kelly, have a home and have started to raise their newborn twin girls, Chandler and Sawyer.

“I would love to,” Stafford said. “I’ve had a really good time playing here, would like to be here long term, but that has yet to be seen.”

The Lions and Stafford should do everything possible to make sure “yet to be seen” turns into something tangible soon, as Stafford, 29, continues to improve and show he’s one of the better quarterbacks in the league.

While Stafford’s extension is the biggest one Detroit has to consider, it might not be the only one the Lions will ponder between now and the start of the 2017 season.

Safety Glover Quin, who is entering the final year of his deal, has been one of Detroit’s most consistent defenders since signing with the Lions in 2013, was a Pro Bowler in 2014 and is the leader of the Lions defense. He’ll turn 32 in the 2018 season, so a long-term deal is unlikely, but the Lions should at least think about an extension for him for a couple seasons, as long as his conditioning remains at a high level. Quin is also the rare free safety that could transition to strong safety because of his hitting ability, if the Lions had concerns there.

Defensive end Ezekiel Ansah is another high-level candidate for a big-money extension as he enters the final year of his rookie deal. He’s Detroit’s best pass-rusher, and when healthy is one of the premier edge rushers in the NFL. He also is hitting the prime of his career at age 27.

With Ansah, the only question is injury, as he’s played in 16 games in only two of his four NFL seasons and played through multiple injuries last season, limiting him to just two sacks and turning him into a less explosive version of himself. If he’s able to return healthy, he could earn a massive payday. Of course, if the Lions are able to negotiate a long-term deal with Stafford, the possibility exists the Lions could franchise tag Ansah if they are unable to come to an agreement.

That’s one of the many reasons why getting a deal done with Stafford is critical. It gives the Lions flexibility with the franchise tag and a better idea of what cap space will look like to take care of deals with players like Ansah for the next half-decade.

Another player who might warrant an extension is center Travis Swanson. After a rough start to his career, he played like one of the better centers in the NFC until a concussion ended his season against New Orleans in Week 13. He missed Detroit’s final five games but should be back healthy.

His situation is tricky, because if the Lions believe Graham Glasgow is a better fit at center, the franchise might elect to go with Glasgow long term and let Swanson test free agency. But if the Lions like Glasgow long term at guard -- which is possible considering how he played as a rookie -- signing Swanson would be prudent.

Swanson has familiarity with Detroit’s system, with being able to anchor the offensive line and with how Stafford likes to run things. Making sure Stafford is as comfortable as possible is critical to Detroit’s success.

And making sure Stafford is signed is the best chance Detroit has at long-term, consistent success for the first time since the Barry Sanders days.