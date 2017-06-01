Grateful for second look, Matt Asiata offers Lions versatility in running game

ALLEN PARK, Mich. -- Matt Asiata came to Michigan, left and wasn't sure if he was going to return. When he worked out with the Detroit Lions last month during rookie minicamp, the veteran thought things went well. He felt good about what he did.

Then, he didn't get a positive call. Instead, he was told the Lions were not going to sign him to a contract. He would remain a free agent, but he understood. This is how it goes sometimes as a free agent in the NFL, especially one trying to latch on after the draft.

"I know how the business is," Asiata said. "I just have to go back and stay on my grind and hope for the best."

Matt Asiata's downhill-type style will mix with that of the elusive backs on the Lions' roster. Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

The "best" came last weekend, when the Lions called Asiata back and decided after all to sign the running back to a one-year deal -- bringing him back to a place he felt comfortable in during one short weekend in mid-May. He liked what he saw then, felt the Lions' Jim Caldwell was "a team coach and fair coach." He wanted to play for someone like that.

The Lions liked what he could do as well. As the team transitioned away from a traditional fullback by releasing Michael Burton, Asiata gives them a different type of player. He is not being looked at for a role similar to Burton's -- although at one point Wednesday he did line up in a similar special-teams spot to where Burton usually played -- but as a versatile back who can push Zach Zenner and Dwayne Washington, if not take one of their jobs.

He's not with the Lions to replace Ameer Abdullah -- Caldwell said Wednesday that Abdullah is "certainly" the starter -- and he has a different game than the elusive Theo Riddick. But the 29-year-old is on the same level as Zenner and Washington with similar skill sets.

"We'll see how he develops," Caldwell said. "Obviously he's a running back and there are always needs for guys to come in and be good competition at the spot, but that's the spot that he plays. He's not a fullback."

Asiata has 361 career carries for 1,259 yards and 18 touchdowns. He's also caught 101 passes for 722 yards and a touchdown. He's been used in the past in short yardage, out of the backfield and as a pass protector. He can play special teams and function as a potential offensive threat.

He knows he's more of a downhill runner, but that's what the Lions need because their top two backs are more of the elusive variety. All of this is familiar, though.

The toughest thing right now is having to learn a new offense with a new team for the first time in his career after spending his first five seasons in Minnesota.

"The only weird thing is trying to get this playbook going," Asiata said. It's another team. It's Spanish to me right now, but I'll get it going."

When he does, the Lions then will know what they might have in Asiata, the latest player Detroit is bringing in to try and help its run game.