If Lions can swing it, adding Eric Decker would be smart move

A year ago, the Detroit Lions added a veteran receiver before the start of training camp who ended up being one of the most valuable pieces they had on offense. He was a player already familiar with some of the coaches and one the Lions had little questions about fitting in to what they do out of the slot.

That player was Anquan Boldin, who led the Lions in touchdowns last season. While Boldin remains a free agent, there's another player out there who fits a similar description: Eric Decker.

Adding Decker to the Lions would be a move that makes a lot of sense for both sides.

Eric Decker would have familiarity with what the Lions are doing on offense. He would also give Matthew Stafford a tall target out of the slot. Rich Kane/Icon Sportswire

Decker has familiarity with what the Lions do. Offensive coordinator Jim Bob Cooter overlapped with Decker for one season in Denver, when Cooter was an offensive assistant and Decker had the best year of his career, catching 87 passes for 1,288 yards and 11 touchdowns with the Broncos.

The two best seasons of Decker's career -- 2013 and a 2012 season that produced 85 catches, 1,064 yards and 13 touchdowns -- came with Peyton Manning as his quarterback and in an offense similar to what the Lions run now. The terminology is probably something Decker would have to pick up, but the route concepts will look familiar.

The 30-year-old is a taller receiver at 6-foot-3, something the Lions have been looking for. He's coming off a season-ending shoulder injury, but he's shown he can be productive when healthy. He's also shown throughout his career he can put up numbers and be a good red-zone option in offenses with other weapons. He did that in Denver with Demaryius Thomas and in New York with former Jets teammate Brandon Marshall. In Detroit, he'd be sharing time with Marvin Jones and Golden Tate.

There's no reason to think Decker's production wouldn't continue to be strong with quarterback Matthew Stafford in what has the potential to be one of the league's better offenses. Decker has shown he can be an effective receiver all over the field, including in the slot as an enticing target for Stafford. He has 150 career catches in the slot for 1,895 yards and 20 touchdowns. In the red zone, he has 57 career catches for 418 yards and 37 touchdowns.

Since 2010, the only receivers with more red-zone receiving touchdowns are Marshall and Dez Bryant -- although Rob Gronkowski, Jimmy Graham and Antonio Gates also have more red-zone scores. He's got more than Calvin Johnson, Jordy Nelson, Larry Fitzgerald and the guy he would likely end up replacing, Boldin.

Signing Decker would also give rookie Kenny Golladay a good mentor to look up to. Not that Tate and Jones aren't those types of players, but Decker is a bigger receiver like Golladay who can help him with his transition to the NFL. Plus, signing Decker would take pressure off Golladay to be a strong red-zone presence as a rookie.

The questions about Decker are similar to those over Jeremy Maclin, and most of them have to do with money.

Decker's potential salary could be an issue. Not that the Lions wouldn't be willing to pay -- they've shown in the past they have no problem shelling out money for players who they believe will give them a better shot to win. But like with Maclin, they could end up competing with teams that have more money to pay players.

The difference between Maclin and Decker is Decker might be worth spending a bit more cash on because of the familiarity and potential overall fit. This is a team that scored touchdowns only 54.2 percent of the time it reached the red zone last year despite completing an NFL-best 70.6 percent of its passes there last year.

Decker, who has a knack for finding the end zone, could remedy that quickly if he's willing to come in at a price that the Lions can afford. For both sides, it would be a really strong fit.