1,000-to-1: That's the odds for Lions-Browns in next year's Super Bowl

The Detroit Lions have never been to the Super Bowl. Heck, they’ve only been to one NFC title game – way back after the 1991 season. But that doesn’t mean you can’t bet on the Lions to reach the Super Bowl. Thanks to the Golden Nugget, you can even put money on the exact matchup the Lions might get if they were to reach the Super Bowl for the first time.

Not that the odds of that are all that good.

It shouldn’t be a surprise that the best matchup odds for Detroit in a Super Bowl would be the likely AFC favorite, the New England Patriots. That matchup comes in at 30-1 odds at the Golden Nugget. Only three possible Lions Super Bowl matchups come in at better than 100-1 odds: the Patriots, Raiders (60-1) and Steelers (80-1).

Detroit faces Pittsburgh in the regular season on "Sunday Night Football" and New England in the preseason.

Here’s a full list of Super Bowl game odds with the Lions, from best to worst: