After seeing Julian Edelman extension, Golden Tate would like one, too

There’s Matthew Stafford and Eric Ebron; Ezekiel Ansah and Glover Quin. And now, you can add another one of the Detroit Lions' top targets to players thinking about a new contract with the franchise.

After seeing Julian Edelman's new two-year contract extension worth up to $15 million, it inspired Golden Tate to take to Twitter to say that, well, he hopes he’s next.

I hope I'm one of the next ones to get extended..... big plays can come in all shapes and forms huh? https://t.co/Rsw1jBRPWU — Golden Tate (@ShowtimeTate) June 9, 2017

Tate used a Pro Football Focus post showing the most missed tackles since 2014 -- the year Tate joined the Lions -- as an early case for his extension. While Edelman had 42 missed tackles since then, according to the Post, Tate had a league-leading 73 missed tackles.

That’s not too surprising considering the nature of Tate’s game, which is to get the ball on short-and-intermediate routes and then make defenders miss. Since joining the Lions, Tate has been one of the top receivers in the league.

He is No. 10 in receiving yards over the past three seasons with 3,221 -- including two 1,000-yard seasons. That’s ahead of Jarvis Landry and Larry Fitzgerald, among others. In that same span, Tate is No. 6 in receptions with 280, trailing only Antonio Brown (371), Julio Jones (323), Demaryius Thomas (306), Jarvis Landry (288) and Odell Beckham Jr. (288).

He’s also the NFL’s leader in yards after catch over the past three seasons with 1,831 yards -- almost 200 yards better than the No. 2 wide receiver in the league over that span, Landry, who had 1,639.

Tate is in the fourth year of a five-year contract he signed with Detroit before the 2014 season. He’s due to make $6 million this year with an $8,351,250 cap number. Next season, in the last season of his deal, he’s due to make $7 million with a cap number of $9,351,250.

Tate, who has not missed a game in his three seasons in Detroit and has missed only six games in his NFL career, will be age 30 when his contract ends. Provided the Lions get deals done with Stafford and Ansah, Tate might become the player to watch in Detroit when it comes to an extension a year from now.