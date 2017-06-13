Moving podium? Jim Caldwell channels Melissa McCarthy, SNL

        <
          ALLEN PARK, Mich. -- Jim Caldwell is known for his stoicism at the podium and on the sideline. Rare is the occasion when he'll crack a joke or show massive emotion.

          But it is minicamp and that usually means time for some levity -- something the 62-year-old Detroit Lions coach showed Tuesday after the podium he was standing at continually made booming noises during a question about whether or not it was an advantage to have a workhorse running back or a by-committee approach, which the Lions have used.

          After a couple of booms with the initial question -- prompting Caldwell to have the question repeated -- he channeled Melissa McCarthy as Sean Spicer from this season of Saturday Night Live. Or at least one part of the ongoing skits.

          "The answer I would give you, and I try to be good about answering questions that you guys ask me half the time, but most of them are self-explanatory," Caldwell said, followed by another boom. "This thing doesn't move. I can't get the wheels on it so I can come after you.

          "But it's who you have and what you have. I find great benefit in both."

          Caldwell then went on to give a detailed answer to the question, but the joke was maybe the best one Caldwell made at the podium in his three-plus years as the Lions head coach. He was clearly referencing the Saturday Night Live skits with McCarthy playing Spicer and the rolling podium -- including one in the SNL season finale where McCarthy, as Spicer, is motoring down a New York City street behind the podium.

          The Lions coach said he hasn't watched the skits too much, but it's clear he got some joking inspiration from them.

          "I see a clip here or there," Caldwell said. "Some of them are pretty funny."

