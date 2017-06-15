Matthew Stafford could be a more aggressive downfield passer in 2017

ALLEN PARK, Mich. -- He’s nine years in now, with only one more player having a longer tenure with the Detroit Lions than Matthew Stafford. If last year was the transformation of the franchise from Calvin Johnson’s team to Stafford’s, this offseason has been about something else.

It’s been about improvement.

Sure, Stafford is trying to get better every year and over the past three seasons has made marked improvements in decision-making and leadership and getting the Lions into the best play at the best time. He’s become the unquestioned leader of the Lions, both during games and in practices.

It’s become his team and his offense, something he’s been working himself into the past two offseasons with offensive coordinator Jim Bob Cooter. The offense fits Stafford’s style now -- aggressive with calculated downfield passing -- and it’s shown in how many deep chances Detroit has taken over the past month.

It’s also left him, still, with areas he’s trying to improve.

“Hopefully a lot of things,” Stafford said. “I’m trying to continue to grow in this offense. I don’t think you ever stop improving. You want to be really good in this game for a long time, you can never settle, and I’m that way.

“I just want to go out there and work as hard as I can, find little things to get better at every day.”

The little things, in theory, are where Stafford has made the most progress this offseason. His arm strength, already one of the strongest in the league, is unlikely to change much. His athleticism is at where it’s going to be -- good enough that he was an effective scrambler when necessary last season.

But it’s the nuance of things. That’s where the Lions have seen a greater Stafford this spring.

“The little things with getting us into plays, at the line of scrimmage, how he goes about manipulating the cadence, things of that nature,” Lions coach Jim Caldwell said. “Almost in every area he’s been improving and I think that’s a sign of good things to come.”

Stafford has picked up more intellectually entering his ninth season, including 2 1/2 years working with Cooter. He's familiarizing himself with new tight ends Darren Fells and Michael Roberts. He’s making smarter checks, trying to leverage defenses into giving him a favorable look so he can use his strong arm to connect with Marvin Jones, Eric Ebron or Golden Tate downfield for a big gain.

He’s starting to see things where decisions he makes in a split second are things he’s done before in the vast memory of playing or practicing in the NFL for almost a decade. And that’s allowed Stafford to take more chances.

“It allows you to be aggressive,” Stafford said. “You’re not playing on your heels, you’re playing on your toes. Seeing things from our defense [Wednesday], checking in and out of plays and throwing it down the field.

“We’re not going to hit it every time but shoot, let’s get a good matchup and try to go play and see what happens. That’s kind of what you get from having a lot of experience and a lot of information.

That’s almost back to normal for Stafford, who has seen a dip in his air yards per attempt since the arrival of Caldwell. Prior to Caldwell’s arrival in 2014, Stafford averaged over eight air yards per attempt in both 2012 and 2013. Since, the closest he’s come is 7.8 yards per attempt in 2014, followed by 6.44 in 2015 and 7.29 last season.

A lot of those offenses were works in progress or the demolition and then rebuild of what the Lions were trying to be offensively. Now there is some continuity and that could lead to a more aggressive -- and possibly more productive -- Stafford in 2017.