Chad Johnson wants someone to take him to Lions training camp

Chad Johnson hasn't played in the NFL since 2011. He has never been a member of the Detroit Lions, and other than a season in New England, he spent his NFL career with the Cincinnati Bengals.

And yet on Monday night, the six-time Pro Bowler tweeted to the world that he would like someone to take him to Lions training camp next week.

Can someone take me Lions training camp next week please, I'm still open & wont hesitate to streak the practice field & show my speed. — Chad Johnson (@ochocinco) July 25, 2017

This isn’t as random as it might seem, though. Johnson's daughter, 12-year-old Cha'iel, will be competing in the Junior Olympics in Detroit next week during the first week of Lions training camp. So Johnson will be in town anyway, and it seems like he wants to stop by camp.

His daughter is running in the 400 meters, 800 meters and 1,500 meters, according to Johnson's Twitter feed. Cha'iel is an incredibly gifted runner, according to Runner's World.

The good news for the 39-year-old Johnson is that all of next week’s practices are open to the public, so if he really wants to go, he can show up like everyone else. But perhaps the Lions will accommodate the former Bengals star, although it's not clear if he has a connection to anyone in the current Lions organization.

An appearance by Johnson at Lions camp would cause a stir, though, as he's still one of the most recognizable faces in the league, years after he played his final game for the Patriots.

Taking in the Lions and watching his daughter run aren't the only things he will be trying to do in Detroit. A frequent tweeter about many things, including the FIFA soccer video game, Johnson threw down a challenge to anyone in the city that he would like to play them -- and beat them -- in FIFA. He'll even bring food and beer.

If you're in Detroit I'll be in town August 1st-6th to beat your arse in FIFA17 as well, please don't be scared, I'll order pizza & beer‼️ — Chad Johnson (@ochocinco) July 25, 2017

That could be an interesting challenge for some current Lions players. FIFA is one of the most popular games in the locker room. Darius Slay and Golden Tate are among the better video game players.