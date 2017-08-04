'Legend' Chad Johnson makes good on tweet, shows up at Lions practice

ALLEN PARK, Mich. -- One by one, the Detroit Lions' receivers walked over to greet the man they consider a legend. Some have met him before, and some just watched Chad Johnson play on television. But when the former All-Pro receiver showed up at Detroit Lions camp Friday, they all had to show some level of respect.

So when Johnson walked over to the receivers during individual drills, they embraced him in a bro hug, chatted with him for a second and then went on their way.

“Definitely cool to have, in my mind, a legend,” Lions receiver Golden Tate said. “In my mind, I think he helped change the game. I loved watching him play, loved watching his celebrations and I thought he has phenomenal feet. And I respect that he’s a FIFA [video game] player.”

Johnson stuck around for the entirety of Lions practice, spending considerable time with Lions chief of staff Kevin Anderson. Johnson stood on the outside during the final huddle and before practice ended. He appeared to have a short conversation with the receiver group afterward.

He also got respect from other Lions players -- although cornerback Darius Slay did offer somewhat of a challenge to Johnson on Twitter.

It was good seeing the big homie @ochocinco at practice today but I think he was slick scared to get this work😂😂😂✊🏽💯 — Darius Slay (@_bigplayslay23) August 4, 2017

Line it up "slow feet don't eat" https://t.co/X5ELNzOSrQ — Chad Johnson (@ochocinco) August 4, 2017

The 39-year-old Johnson has been making the rounds in the Detroit area, showing up at the University of Michigan earlier this week. He’s in town to watch his daughter Cha'iel run in the Junior Olympics. She is one of the fastest 12-year-olds in the country. In addition to attending football training camps and watching track, Johnson also threw out an open challenge for people to play him in FIFA soccer -- hence the reference from Tate. FIFA is a popular game in the Detroit locker room.

Johnson, who made 766 career receptions for 11,059 yards and 67 touchdowns between Cincinnati and New England, also tweeted one observation about practice, adding to the attention rookie receiver Kenny Golladay has already received.

That young boul Golloday has that "IT" factor ® — Chad Johnson (@ochocinco) August 4, 2017

The players recognize what Johnson did for the game and how he helped shape the current generation of receivers in the NFL -- with celebrations and the move to becoming a passing league with freak athletes on the outside.

“The intensity, the [crap]-talking, and when he scored, everyone stop what you’re doing and let’s see what he’s going to do because he’s going to have something in mind,” Tate said. “I think he changed the game in the aspect where they changed the rules for celebrating because he was so creative.

“So I thought that was always cool, and I think that’s why guys like him and [Terrell Owens] who bring that swag and enthusiasm to the game is how this sport has become the greatest sport in the world to watch.”

Don’t think Johnson's appearance has anything to do with a possible comeback, though. A fan yelled to Johnson during practice and asked him if he wanted to have a tryout. Johnson looked at the fan for a second and shook his head before going on his way.

Lions coach Jim Caldwell said he’s known Johnson for a while, going back to when they would face each other during the last preseason game of the year when Caldwell was with the Colts and Johnson was with the Bengals. Johnson also has some connections with the current Lions since some of the front-office staff was in New England during the one season he played there.

“We’ve been interacting for a number of years,” Caldwell said. “He’s a guy who is obviously very, very good at what he’s able to do, and he enjoys football.”