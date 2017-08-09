TJ Jones, a mystery weight and how playing heavier has helped the Lions WR

ALLEN PARK, Mich. -- TJ Jones is being elusive. He's standing with a group of reporters after a recent practice, many of whom are asking about his increased size and strength, something noticeable throughout the first week of the Detroit Lions' training camp. So the questions go, one after another, but there's one Jones won't answer. Refuses to answer.

He won't say how much weight he's actually gained.

"I don't know," Jones said. "I'm going to keep that a secret. They know where I was at last year."

Jones is listed on the team's daily roster sheet at 190 pounds -- the same weight he was listed at toward the end of last season. It's a bit of a fallacy, though, because weights aren't changed until after training camp. When he's later asked if 190 pounds is accurate, he smiles and claims ignorance, saying, "I don't know, do I look it?" The layman's answer is it's tough to judge because weight can be a fickle thing.

One thing is definitively clear: Jones looks bigger and stronger this year -- and that was his goal all along. He met with Lions coaches for a typical season-ending discussion the days after the team's playoff loss to the Seattle Seahawks and they all agreed on one thing: He would play better at a heavier weight.

This would allow him to absorb contact better, to perhaps initiate contact on blocks. It would turn him from a finesse receiver -- how he described himself in the past -- to a physical one. It would also allow him to feel less day-to-day pain since he'd have more body weight and muscle to absorb the hits that come with every practice.

Through a week of camp -- and even as far back as minimal-contact OTAs -- he has noticed the difference from the increased meal plan he began in February.

"Especially in the physicality of the game," Jones said. "Certain hits and bumps and bruises that I may have felt a lot more last year, especially in practice, this year they are flying off of me. It's not anything I'm having to think twice about it.

"I definitely see a lot more positives in the weight that I'm at this year as opposed to where I've been."

The mystery weight gain happened through a combination of training and adjusting his diet. He had to learn how to eat differently -- going from three meals a day to a minimum of four on light days and six on heavy days. He also adjusted how he ate. No longer did he stuff himself when he was trying to put on weight, but ate to proportion more often during the day.

"I wasn't eating, because before when I would try to gain weight I would try to eat to be full," Jones said. "So eat three super-large meals. Now I've learned with the way my body works and talking to our nutritionist, that you don't want to eat to the stuffed feeling.

"You eat to comfort, eat more times a day, healthier meals, leaner meals, healthier substitutes for snacks, not potato chips. It's just really switching up my diet, what I was eating, and then how many times a day I was eating."

To help with the increased calorie load, he and his fiancée, Theresa Gonzalez, began cooking more. They would prepare enough lean, healthy food to create leftovers for a later meal, too. That way, it would keep from tempting him to order or eat something easy -- and likely unhealthy -- for his next meal. He rarely ate "greasy stuff" before this offseason, but he put a more concerted effort in to make sure what he was eating was as healthy as possible.

To do this, he enlisted the help of Lions nutritionist Sarah Snyder, who gave him guidelines of what to eat and the general portion of a plate. Instead of using specific diets with caloric counts and specific dos and don'ts, he chose this method.

"Our nutritionist, Sarah, tells us that if you're on the game plan, you want to eat X, Y and Z, make sure your plate is a circle, like this quarter has this, this half has this," Jones said. "That was the guideline I kind of followed and did it myself, just tried to be disciplined and learn how to care for myself as opposed to always trying to have someone tell me you need to eat now, you need to eat this, that.

"Because if I run on a day where my meal plan ran out, then I'm stuck not knowing what to eat."

This forced Jones to learn how to eat better and what to eat more and less of. He admitted "it's a hard thing to eat a lot," especially when his stomach was trained to eat only three meals a day. But over time, he became used to it and now, it's normal for him.

Jones needed to do something as he's at a critical stage in his career. He's entering his fourth NFL season, with 15 career catches for 225 yards and a touchdown. He's also in a tough competition for a depth receiver spot. And while he's played well early in camp and made difficult catches with his new size, how he handles preseason games will be the test to whether he makes the roster or if he's released for the second year in a row.

So far, the coaches have noticed. Really, well, everyone has.

"He has done some of what he intended to do in terms of the weight, and he's a very versatile guy," Lions coach Jim Caldwell said. "He's really practicing well at this point. I'm pleased with what he's doing and he keeps trying to find a way to get better."