Theo Riddick gets cameo, and Lions hope it's enough for him to be ready

DETROIT -- Two days earlier, Theo Riddick was still unable to be hit, wearing the red, numberless jersey the Detroit Lions use to keep its recovering players practicing but healthy. So it was reasonable to expect the running back, who underwent two wrist surgeries in the offseason, to not play Friday night against the New England Patriots.

Yet there Riddick was during warmups, fully dressed and working with the first team, the first time all preseason he’d be allowed to be hit at all. And yes, it made some sense for the Lions to work Riddick in now versus using him with reserves in the fourth preseason game. It’s good for him to have some contact before the regular-season opener Sept. 10 against Arizona, and this was the chance for it.

Friday marked the first time Lions running back Theo Riddick faced live hitting since offseason wrist surgeries. Steven King/Icon Sportswire

He didn’t get a ton of work -- one carry for no gain and one target that was incomplete -- but it was just enough to get the fifth-year pro back in the flow of a game before one that really matters.

“Man, that’s my guy, man,” running back Ameer Abdullah said. “He’s like the spark plug on the team. Anytime he’s in there, he, like, gives us a different energy. You can feel it.

“When he goes in, it’s like, all right, let’s watch the 2-5,” he added, referring to Riddick's jersey number.

Riddick gives the Lions a different dimension in the backfield when he’s healthy. He’s one of the top pass-catching backs in the league and is the team’s single-season record-holder among running backs in receptions (80) and receiving yards (697), marks set in 2015.

He is not a great between-the-tackles runner -- something proved throughout his four seasons in the league -- but he forces opponents into mismatches. Very few linebackers have the agility to cover Riddick and he runs some of the better angle routes for an NFL running back.

Once Riddick gets the ball, he’s also one of the league's more elusive players. He’s seventh among running backs in yards after catch (1,338 yards) since his rookie year despite playing in fewer games (and having a smaller role) than every back ahead of him except for Le'Veon Bell. His 365 receiving yards after first contact is fourth in the league over that span, behind just Matt Forte, Bell and Giovani Bernard.

But he’s also a catalyst for the Lions, especially in the two-minute offense. He’s a reliable pass-catcher for Matthew Stafford and someone whom the Lions have come to rely on, particularly late in games, for big plays.

“It was good to get him in there and give him a chance to move around a little bit and I thought he was in position,” Lions coach Jim Caldwell said. “He had a couple, one that he had a pretty big one coming and they got a little block at the line of scrimmage. I think [Alan] Branch got his hand up and knocked it down.

“But Theo, I thought, did well for his first day out there.”