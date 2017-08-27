After rough loss, Lions can 'look at New England' as an example

DETROIT – The differences were obvious from the first offensive drives. The New England Patriots had precision. They had timing. They scored easily. The Detroit Lions? They fumbled the ball away.

Sure, it’s the preseason. Games don’t have the speed or importance of the regular season. Results, as evidenced every year, can be misnomers. But they aren’t worthless. Coaches –and players – use it for evaluation of individuals and, in the third preseason game, of where they might be as a team.

That’s where the Lions’ issues come in. Detroit is coming off a playoff appearance – albeit one where the Lions won game after game with last-minute comebacks – but New England is the defending Super Bowl champion. And the gap looked pretty large.

The Lions saw from the Patriots the kind of execution it takes to be an elite team. AP Photo/Rick Osentoski

Yet Detroit isn’t overly concerned publicly. Running back Ameer Abdullah said he believed a lot of Lions errors were “self-inflicted.” In other words: Fixable. And when you turn the ball over and give it to Tom Brady, he’s going to crush you.

“You give it to Tom Brady on the 30, he’s going to score. He’s gonna score, you know what I’m saying. He’s the G.O.A.T. for a reason,” Abdullah said. “Any quarterback in this league, you get them at the 30, they are going to score, at least a field goal. But then you see a couple of those other drives that stalled out, it was just a guy running a route the wrong down, a guy thinking, ‘This was the protection this play.’

“I was telling them that can’t be the miscues we have. You saw a great example of a team that’s always doing the right thing. Everyone’s always in the right place.”

It was an easy learning point for Detroit’s younger players – and veterans, too. Perhaps the biggest beneficiary of the Patriots’ domination was Detroit’s first-round pick, Jarrad Davis. The Patriots picked on Davis early, exploiting his coverage abilities. He had been playing well, but after Friday’s loss, he called the week leading up to the game “probably the best thing to ever happen to me.” It gave him an idea of where he is, the difference in speed he’s likely to encounter starting Sept. 10 against Arizona, and how opponents might go after him.

This was the type of test the Lions wanted, particularly in the one preseason game where the starters get a lot of work. They have more of an idea now. They know what works well, what doesn’t and where the easy fixes are.

“You get to get a good measuring stick and see where you are against a good football team,” safety Glover Quin said. “Going against a real quarterback, real offense, real offensive line, real backs, real receivers, guys that play at a high level.

“So, you can take a lot from it. A lot of mistakes that we can learn from, a lot of things that we can just learn from and say, ‘Hey, we know the level that we have to get to if we want to be a good defense.'”

There were some positives – things the Lions can build on. Quin played well. And Abdullah looked at the Lions' scoring drive late in the first half – ending with a Marvin Jones touchdown – as what Detroit can do offensively when the franchise isn’t making mental miscues and turning the ball over.

And that’s always been the thing for the Lions – almost as long as they’ve been playing in Ford Field. When they don’t hurt themselves, they are a competent, competitive team. When they do, things like Friday night happen.

So that’s what Detroit is holding on to now. That and that these games are for exactly what the Lions are trying to do – making sure the issues they have work themselves out in the preseason, not when games actually matter two weeks from now.

“When we do that and we’re in the right place, you saw,” Abdullah said. “When we scored that last drive, everyone was just rolling, just doing the right thing and not thinking about messing up. Everybody was just so intent on focusing on his job. We were at that level. We can be. Just too many mishaps.

“So I think that’s the focal point other than, ‘Man, talent-wise we’re not there with the team.’ Because you look at them defensively, their secondary is really talented, I’ll give them that. But they just don’t have star after star. There are some other defenses we’re going to play in this division that have more stars than what they have. It’s about them executing at a high level. That’s why they are so good.”

That’s what the Lions are striving for. It’s what they’ve been trying to do for years, reaching it only intermittently. Friday could be a useful tool for that. Detroit can watch the tape. It can see the mistakes. It can understand where it needs to improve.

And it can then do more than just talk about it and hold itself to what it would like to be: Precise. Consistent. A winner.

“Demand it. Demand it,” Abdullah said. “That’s where the leaders come in. That’s where the leaders on the team come in and I think a good example is, ‘Look at New England.’ You know, then, look at us. Just a play here and a play here where one guy did something wrong and that was disastrous for us.

“One guy did a heck of a job for them and first down, touchdown for them. It just shows that one guy is really pivotal and I think that was important for us. I’m just glad how we finished. I think we finished well.”

That’s something to build on. But the Lions know one thing: They have to be better than they were Friday when games really start to matter.