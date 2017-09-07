Matthew Stafford's big deal gives Lions some cap relief now, and in 2022

Adam Schefter says that Matthew Stafford's new contract will be north of $25 million per year on average and explains how it'll help reset the QB market as players like Kirk Cousins, Drew Brees and Aaron Rodgers are nearing the end of their contracts. (1:14)

Matthew Stafford’s record-breaking contract, which he signed on Sept. 1, looks like a pretty fair deal for both sides.

That was something Detroit Lions general manager Bob Quinn said during the team’s news conference with Stafford last week, and it shows in the structure of the agreement that could keep Stafford with the franchise through the end of the 2022 season.

The $135 million deal has $92 million guaranteed -- kind of. But we’ll get to that.

For this season, Stafford’s base salary was knocked down to $1 million guaranteed and the first part of his prorated $50 million signing bonus ($15.5 million) along with a workout bonus of $6,450. This knocked his cap number down to $16,506,450, giving the Lions some cap relief.

The Lions, after other deals last week, now have $10.665 million in cap space.

Matthew Stafford's record contract has a lot of guaranteed money, but the guarantees aren't as big later in the deal. Rey Del Rio/Getty Images

In 2018, Stafford’s base salary of $9.5 million is fully guaranteed. He has a $6.5 million roster bonus due the fifth day of the 2018 league year, guaranteed for injury only. That becomes fully guaranteed the third day of the 2018 league year. He also has a $500,000 workout bonus. His cap number is $26.5 million.

In 2019, his $13.5 million base salary is guaranteed for injury only (hence the kind of in the $92 million guarantee). That becomes fully guaranteed on the fifth day of the 2019 league year. He also has a roster bonus of $5.5 million guaranteed for injury only, due on the fifth day of the league year. It becomes fully guaranteed the same day. He again has a $500,000 workout bonus and a total cap hit of $29.5 million.

In 2020, none of Stafford’s $15 million base salary is guaranteed. He has a $6 million roster bonus that is guaranteed for injury only due on the fifth day of the league year – but becomes fully guaranteed on that same day. There’s another $500,000 workout bonus and a total cap number of $31.5 million.

The first year of no guarantees comes in 2021, where Stafford’s base salary drops to $9.5 million. He has a $10 million roster bonus -- not guaranteed at all -- due on the fifth day of the league year, along with another $500,000 workout bonus. His cap number dips slightly to $30 million.

In the last year of the deal, Stafford has a $12.5 million non-guaranteed base salary and a $10 million roster bonus due the fifth day of the league year, also not guaranteed. He has another $500,000 workout bonus on the books. His cap number is significantly lessened because the proration of the signing bonus is gone, meaning he’ll only have a $23 million cap hit in the final year of the contract.

If Stafford reaches the last year of the deal, that could be a bargain considering how the salary cap has increased in recent years. His cap number in the final year of his deal is actually less than any year in the extension when it begins in 2018.

Pay attention to this structure, too, because it could be the framework for how other quarterbacks work their new contracts as they try to surpass Stafford’s average salary of $27 million per year over the life of the contract.

All numbers in this post come from ESPN Stats & Information. Follow Stats & Info on Twitter at @ESPNStatsInfo.