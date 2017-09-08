Lions' Jim Caldwell: I don't obsess about my contract, reporters do

Lions coach Jim Caldwell says the most important part for his team's pass rush is getting pressure when it matters. (0:30)

ALLEN PARK, Mich. -- Jim Caldwell is entering the last season of his first contract as the Detroit Lions head coach, but don't mention his lack of a contract extension to him. Simply, he's not worried about it.

This has been a consistent theme for Caldwell and his job status -- whether or not he's on the hot seat or warranting an extension -- throughout the past three seasons.

"Hasn’t crossed my mind. Hasn't crossed my mind," Caldwell said. "I don't even worry about it. Don't think about it, one second. My primary focus is two things. My men and my mission. That's it. That's it. End of story."

Caldwell is 27-21 in three seasons as Detroit's head coach, including two playoff appearances as a wild-card team. He has the best winning percentage of any Lions coach in the Super Bowl era. He's also been partially responsible for the ascent of Matthew Stafford as a quarterback, working with him to increase his completion percentage and drop his interceptions over the past three seasons.

Jim Caldwell has the best winning percentage of any Lions coach in the Super Bowl era. Steven King/Icon Sportswire

That work led Stafford to sign a record-breaking $135 million contract last week. But Caldwell said he doesn't think about his future in Detroit at all.

"No. No. I don't. I'm not like you. You and I are different people," Caldwell said when a reporter pressed him on the issue. "I've never been that way. Never concerned. Never worried. Have great faith. Never even crossed my mind.

"Don't even think twice about it until you or you ask a question and that's about it, you two guys are completely obsessed with it for some odd reason. But, you know, I'm going to answer it the exact same way that I've been doing it for 40 years now that I've been coaching."

He said he's not worried about his lack of job security beyond 2017 distracting his players. He figures a lot of them think like he does -- and as long as they do that, it won't be an issue.

The 62-year-old Caldwell has given no hints at a possible retirement, either. He said this week that he's never thought about that and when asked whether he wanted to coach next year, he made it clear he would like to.

"You know, I think the other day I answered that question because someone asked me about retirement and it doesn't even cross my mind, you know?" Caldwell said. "I'm still a young man, what are you talking about?"