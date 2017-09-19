Matthew Stafford fights off apparent eye poke to pass Bob Griese on TD list

Matthew Stafford rolls out and hits an open Eric Ebron for a 7-yard touchdown against the Giants. (0:44)

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- Matthew Stafford laid on the ground for a minute and then grabbed at his facemask. As he walked off the field after a play that was ruled a fumble, he went to the bench, continually rubbing at his face after apparently getting poked in the eye.

Detroit Lions trainers looked at him briefly, but didn’t get much of a chance. Detroit picked off Eli Manning’s next pass, forcing Stafford back into Monday night's game versus the New York Giants. Not surprisingly for a player who has played hurt before in his career -- including with an injured finger on his throwing hand at MetLife Stadium last year -- he ended up back on the field without much rest or time for doctors to look at him.

And it didn’t matter, as Stafford threw a perfect touch pass to Eric Ebron in the end zone. It gave the Lions a 14-7 lead in the second quarter, but also moved Stafford past Hall of Famer Bob Griese for No. 48 on the all-time touchdown-pass ledger.

Stafford was perfect on that drive, completing both of his passes to Ebron for 18 yards and the touchdown.

Stafford now has 193 touchdown passes in his career and the players who are up next are a couple more Hall of Famers: Ken Stabler (No. 47, 194 touchdown passes) and Bobby Layne (tied for No. 43 with 196 along with Steve DeBerg, Joe Ferguson and Norm Snead).

Passing Layne would be of some significance, too, considering Stafford has long been considered the best Lions quarterback since Layne a half-century ago.

Stafford has consistently been moving up the all-time passing yards and touchdowns lists for the past two seasons.