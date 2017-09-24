Matt Prater second ever to make 10 field goals of 55 yards or more

DETROIT -- Matt Prater has a penchant for making long field goals. Turns out, he’s made more of them than almost any kicker in NFL history.

Prater is the second player ever to make 10 field goals of 55 yards or more, joining Oakland kicker Sebastian Janikowski (who has 13 such field goals), after hitting a 55-yarder during the second quarter against Atlanta on Sunday.

A Pro Bowler last season for the Lions, Prater has been one of the most clutch kickers in the league since joining the Lions during the 2014 season.

He’s made 11 straight field goals of at least 50 yards and hit 30 field goals from 50 yards or more since 2011 -- the most in the NFL during that time frame.

Prater entered Sunday at No. 22 on the all-time list for field goal percentage (83.2) and 55th all-time in field goals made. After his 55-yarder, he’s now tied with Bruce Gossett for No. 54 all-time, with 219.

"The first thing you notice is that he is very disciplined, very dedicated to his craft," Lions coach Jim Caldwell said about Prater recently. "Extremely, extremely critical of his performance in terms of practice. I mean, it means a lot to him. You’d think sometimes in practice that he’s kicking in the Super Bowl to win the game. I mean, that’s how he approaches things. But he is a true professional. Constant expert at what he does.

"He spends time at it. He thinks about it. He lives it. He breathes it. And you sometimes would think a guy like that would be fairly narrowly focused that there was not much time for a little levity in his life but he’s got a pretty good sense of humor."

Prater often uses a dry humor in the locker room with reporters and that type of attitude has also helped him when it has come to keeping him calm during pressure-packed field goal situations.