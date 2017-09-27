Why Lions CBs Nevin Lawson, D.J. Hayden have been splitting time

ALLEN PARK, Mich. -- There have been times this season when Nevin Lawson has been on the sidelines. The rest of his teammates in the Detroit Lions secondary have been on the field, but he's been watching.

A starter last season -- and a player who had an underrated season overshadowed by star cornerback Darius Slay -- Lawson seemed to be going into the final season of his rookie contract on an upward trend. He had been playing well. His name had been mentioned as one that could eventually earn a contract extension.

Yet at times this season, he's been sitting on the side, giving way to D.J. Hayden, the cornerback the Lions signed during free agency this year. Lawson, after playing well, has now ended up in a time share.

"It is what it is," Lawson said. "I really don't want to talk about that matter. If you really want an answer, you can just ask our coaches."

Continuity and knowing how everyone around them was going to play was a benefit for the Lions going into this season. Every starter from last season's secondary returned in 2017 -- a group that statistically struggled but had a lot of talent.

Through three weeks, though, the Detroit secondary has been strong. The secondary has six interceptions in three games. Teams are still completely a good amount of passes against them -- two straight weeks of 68 percent -- but it is a unit that has, for the most part, kept the big play away while being opportunistic.

Most of those have come from stars Glover Quin and Slay, but the combination of Lawson and Hayden has been valuable for Detroit. And it's the combination, in some ways, that Lions coach Jim Caldwell is looking for.

"Sometimes personnel, sometimes it's just rotation," Caldwell said. "I think they're playing fairly even or whatever it might be. I mean, we may have a rotation for him before the game starts, say, 'You're going to go X number of series, you're going to go this series, you're going to switch on and off,' whatever it might be. It changes week to week."

So far this season, Lawson has played 111 snaps. Hayden has played 87. Sometimes, they are on the field together as both have position flexibility as inside and outside corners. But more often, it is one in the game and one waiting for his next chance to get in.

Caldwell said they've done the split to ensure two players they believe are talented get on the field. But it also messes with the timing, understanding and continuity of Detroit's secondary. Lawson has six tackles and one pass defended so far this season. Hayden has 10 tackles and one pass defended.

Lawson told ESPN he was "surprised" he was splitting time this season but said the Lions have a lot of packages and he might end up moving around more than he already has. When asked what that meant, Lawson said there's a chance he could end up playing nickel or dime in certain situations.

Playing the slot was his initial NFL position as a rookie in 2014 -- he had started to get work there before a foot injury suffered against Carolina ended his first season.

"I have experience playing different positions than playing the outside corner," Lawson said. "And I understand other positions in our defense that's inside, nickel, dime, free, whatever it is I'm asked to do, wherever they put me, I feel I can go out and execute."

For the Lions, having options is good. Having multiple cornerbacks who are capable is beneficial. And the way the Lions have played so far this season, it just seems like this is going to be how Detroit handles its cornerback situation for at least the next part of the season.

"It builds your depth," Caldwell said. "If two guys are capable of playing and deserve to play, we get them in there. We try to get as many guys involved as we can."