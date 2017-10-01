Lions beat Vikes, find their next pass-rush sensation in Anthony Zettel

Lions DT Anthony Zettel breaks through the Vikings' offensive line to take down Case Keenum to set up a long fourth and goal, which Minnesota could not convert. (0:20)

MINNEAPOLIS -- Every year over the past few years, Detroit Lions defensive line coach Kris Kocurek has seemingly found a player almost out of nowhere to become a viable pass rusher in Detroit’s aggressive defense.

From Ezekiel Ansah to George Johnson to Devin Taylor to Kerry Hyder, the list went on. After Sunday, Anthony Zettel can be considered the 2017 version of an emerging playmaker. He was a game-wrecker for the Lions in their 14-7 win over the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday -- continually haranguing the Vikings’ offensive line and quarterback Case Keenum.

He had three tackles, two sacks, four quarterback hits, at least two other hurries and recovered a fumble in the third quarter that helped turn the game for Detroit. His four sacks in four games lead the Lions -- and come close to matching the six sacks the Lions have this year by guys not named Zettel.

Considering how much of a question Detroit’s defensive line -- and in particular, the pass rush -- was entering this season, Zettel was the player they needed to emerge after being a sixth-round pick and largely a non-factor as a rookie last season, more known for his MMA training and tree-tackling. During training camp, he continually flashed as someone who could be this year’s breakout candidate.

And now, he’s shown through a quarter of the season that he’s going to be that player. That’s massive for a Detroit team that is facing top quarterbacks all year long. If he continues this, Detroit might have the second key pass rusher it has been searching for opposite Ezekiel Ansah.

What it means: The Lions kept pace with Green Bay at the top of the NFC North at 3-1 and picked up their second road win of the year. More important, they showed they have the ability to bounce back after a close, controversial loss with a game in which they were good enough to win on the road. It puts Detroit in a good early position in the NFC, too, when it comes to playoff positioning. No matter what happens the rest of the weekend, the Lions will be tied for the NFC’s best record at 3-1. The question is how many teams will join them.

What I liked: Ameer Abdullah came oh-so-close to becoming Detroit’s first 100-yard rusher since Reggie Bush in 2013. A fourth-quarter injury kept him at 94 yards, but the Lions had to like what they saw from him against a good Minnesota front. He continually made defenders miss and hit holes quickly when they were there. His best run was a cut where he started left, saw nothing there and split-second turned back right to get positive yardage. If the Lions can get that effort out of Abdullah consistently, Detroit’s offense has a chance to be really good.

• Standings What I didn't like: Detroit's offensive line was subpar Sunday. Some of that could have been expected considering Minnesota's disruptive front seven, but Abdullah's running day was built largely off of the running back making one or two defenders miss instead of holes created for him. Matthew Stafford was sacked six times -- and had to run to escape pressure on multiple other occasions. Not a pretty day.

Fantasy fallout: This is going to be something to watch over the next few weeks, but Eric Ebron split snaps with Darren Fells (and to an extent, Michael Roberts). Some of that has to do with the Lions’ offensive line issues and, on Sunday, Minnesota’s talented front seven. But until Taylor Decker gets back, Detroit might have to sacrifice some Ebron on plays for the extra blocking Fells provides.

Teryl Austin did a good job with what he had: Jarrad Davis was inactive for the second straight week. Paul Worrilow was out for the game after the first play. So defensive coordinator Teryl Austin was back to his mix-and-match style from the past few years. His defense held up well, including a smart hybrid package with safety Tavon Wilson lining up as a linebacker next to Tahir Whitehead. Minnesota exploited the deficiencies Detroit was working with in the fourth quarter, particularly over the middle of the field, but still held on for the win. Three turnovers -- all forced fumbles -- were a big part of that, too.