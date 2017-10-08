Eric Ebron's drops, conservative playcalling cost Lions in loss to Carolina

DETROIT -- It’s the same problem over and over with Eric Ebron. The potential is there. The athleticism is there. So, too, are the drops that have been an issue for him throughout his career.

For much of Ebron's four years in Detroit, the Lions have lived with the former first-rounder's mistakes because he was the best tight end on the roster and provided advantages in matchups. But Detroit signed Darren Fells this offseason, primarily because of his blocking skills.

Lions tight end Eric Ebron had two more drops on Sunday, including one in the end zone, in the loss to Carolina. Raj Mehta/USA TODAY Sports

Yet Fells' overall skills are also interesting. The former pro basketball player has the athleticism to frustrate opponents. He also has the size, at 6-foot-7, to be a good red zone target for Matthew Stafford. And with two touchdowns on Sunday and six catches over the past two games, Fells has proved to be a reliable option.

The Lions had already been giving him a time-share of sorts with Ebron, primarily to help the offensive line block in Taylor Decker's absence. But considering Ebron had two more drops Sunday during Carolina’s 27-24 win over Detroit -- including one in the end zone -- it might be time to use Fells more over Ebron.