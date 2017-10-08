Eric Ebron's drops, conservative playcalling cost Lions in loss to Carolina

DETROIT -- It’s the same problem over and over with Eric Ebron. The potential is there. The athleticism is there. So, too, are the drops that have been an issue for him throughout his career.
For much of Ebron's four years in Detroit, the Lions have lived with the former first-rounder's mistakes because he was the best tight end on the roster and provided advantages in matchups. But Detroit signed Darren Fells this offseason, primarily because of his blocking skills.
Yet Fells' overall skills are also interesting. The former pro basketball player has the athleticism to frustrate opponents. He also has the size, at 6-foot-7, to be a good red zone target for Matthew Stafford. And with two touchdowns on Sunday and six catches over the past two games, Fells has proved to be a reliable option.
The Lions had already been giving him a time-share of sorts with Ebron, primarily to help the offensive line block in Taylor Decker's absence. But considering Ebron had two more drops Sunday during Carolina’s 27-24 win over Detroit -- including one in the end zone -- it might be time to use Fells more over Ebron.
What it means: It’s not great for the Lions. There have to be questions about the conservative nature of the offense and how it has been unable to move the ball when not in the two-minute hurry-up offense, which turned a blowout into a one-score game. The loss gives both Atlanta and Carolina tiebreaking edges over Detroit for potential playoff berths.
What I liked: Fells. He’s playing really well now and blossoming as an older player without as many miles on him because of the basketball interlude. Also, despite the score, Detroit’s defense got pressure on Cam Newton. The offense put Detroit in bad spots.
What I didn’t like: The conservative playcalling was rough -- as were five straight drives of three-and-out or worse. The Lions need to start thinking about opening up the offense earlier. Stafford has one of the best arms in the game, but they haven’t let him use it as much in favor of guarding against interceptions at all costs.
Fantasy fallout: The Lions' receivers continue to be hit-and-miss when it comes to fantasy production. None scored touchdowns against Carolina and the Lions continued their spread-it-out style. But a player to pick up? Fells. The tight end is playing like someone who should have a bigger role in the offense -- particularly with the drop issues Ebron is having again.
Injuries are a concern: Stafford gutted through an injury, hobbling a lot. Ezekiel Ansah had his finger looked at. And Haloti Ngata was out with an elbow injury. Things to watch over the next week.
What’s next: Detroit goes on the road to New Orleans, a place where it has won in each of the past two seasons. The Lions need to win next week to avoid a two-game losing streak going into the bye.