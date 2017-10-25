With buddy Clayton Kershaw in Series, Matthew Stafford 'definitely' thinks about Lions in Super Bowl

ALLEN PARK, Mich. – Matthew Stafford tuned in Tuesday night just like any other fan for the first game of the World Series. Well, not exactly like any other fan. There was a little more interest for the Detroit Lions quarterback.

As is well known, one of Stafford’s high school friends is Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw. They were pitcher (Kershaw) and catcher (Stafford) in baseball and quarterback (Stafford) and center (Kershaw) in football.

Matthew Stafford would love a chance to play in a postseason finale like his buddy Clayton Kershaw is. AP Photo/Rick Osentoski

And on Tuesday, it gave Stafford – who like Kershaw is the highest-paid player at his position in his sport – a chance to sit back and watch.

“Tried to stay up as long as I could to watch them,” Stafford said. “He was throwing it great. I expected nothing less, especially when I heard it was going to be hot. I knew he was going to like that, kind of bring him back to his roots a little bit.”

At first pitch, the thermometer read 103 degrees in Los Angeles.

Stafford texted with some middle school and high school friends while watching the Dodgers beat the Astros 3-1. The conversation veered toward how much they felt Kershaw “deserves” to be in that spotlight because of how hard he has worked throughout his career and how the Dodgers built their team around their ace pitcher.

With Kershaw playing at the top of his sport, did it get Stafford thinking about what it would like to play in a Super Bowl?

“I mean, if you don’t think about what the Super Bowl would be like and you’re playing this game, something’s probably wrong with you,” Stafford said. “So, yeah, definitely think about it.”

The Lions, of course, have never been to a Super Bowl, haven’t won a division title since 1993 or a playoff game since the 1991 season.