How's Matthew Stafford playing in 2017? That's not easy to answer

ALLEN PARK, Mich. -- Jim Bob Cooter needs his offense to improve. The Detroit Lions offensive coordinator has no problem admitting that. It’s an issue. He has the highest-paid player in the NFL, Matthew Stafford, helming a unit ranked in the bottom third in the league in almost every category.

Figuring out how Stafford is really playing this year is difficult. There’s a multitude of reasons for it, but you can start here: He hasn’t been bad. Far from it. Look at the quarterback issues around the NFL and it seems that Stafford has been worth the massive deal he signed with the Lions in August.

Yet there have been areas of inconsistency, magnified because of the $135 million contract. There have been moments of brilliance and of the Stafford from last season, when he played like an MVP candidate before his right finger injury led to diminished play and losses.

He looked like that MVP-type player the first two weeks of the season. Even when Detroit’s offense struggled, Stafford made smart decisions. The statistics weren’t huge, but the small things were.

Then old issues cropped up for him and his offense.

Stafford started holding the ball too long. He had his first five-turnover game since his rookie year -- three interceptions, two fumbles -- in Week 6 against New Orleans. He made questionable reads. He had two potential interceptions dropped in a Week 4 win over Minnesota, two weeks before the interception bonanza.

He wasn’t getting much help, either. His pass-catchers struggled to separate. His offensive line, which protected him well enough during the first three weeks of the season, fell apart in the past three. He was sacked at least five times in each of those games. His 23 sacks are second-worst in the league, just ahead of Jacoby Brissett's 25.

Matthew Stafford admitted it has been an up-and-down season so far. "You wish you'd go out every week and play great and at an extremely high level and don't make mistakes. But they happen." Derick E. Hingle/USA TODAY Sports

Those hits led to ankle and hamstring injuries in Week 5 against Carolina. He hobbled through the end of that game -- no one can question Stafford’s toughness -- but the injuries clearly affected the Lions in Week 6, when every snap was out of the shotgun or pistol. When asked about that, Cooter wouldn’t say it was specifically because of Stafford’s injuries but explained, “We adjust our game plan based on how our offense is that day.”

It contributed to a loss -- Detroit’s second straight -- and took the Lions from a 3-1 start in which they looked like one of the best teams in the NFC to 3-3, in the middle of a jumbled pack of teams trying to make the playoffs. Some of that has to do with Stafford. A lot has to do with the offense.

When asked to assess his season so far, Stafford said, “I think probably just a little bit like our team, a little bit up and down. I wish it was probably a little bit more consistent like everybody does in this league. You wish you’d go out every week and play great and at an extremely high level and don’t make mistakes. But they happen, and we got to learn from them and make sure they don’t happen again.”

But how is Stafford’s season really matching up to what he has done throughout his career? Some of his statistics are down from the improvement he has shown throughout his time under Jim Caldwell and Cooter. Other statistics are on pace or actually better than the past three seasons, which included one Pro Bowl appearance (as an alternate in 2014) and another alternate appearance in the Pro Bowl turned down last season.

One of the biggest metrics for Stafford with Caldwell has been completion percentage. That number -- 60.4 percent -- is close to what he did in his first season under Caldwell and almost five full points down from last season. Bringing it over last year’s 65.3 percent was a goal for Stafford in 2017. Stafford has been over 60 percent passing in all three wins (and over 70 percent in two of them). He has been under 60 percent in two of the Lions’ three losses.

Stafford, with 12 touchdowns, is on pace for 32, which would tie for his highest total under Caldwell in 2015. He’s on pace for 10.7 interceptions, essentially the same interception total as last season. His passer rating (89.3) and QBR (48.4) are on par with 2014 but markedly lower than 2015 and 2016, when Stafford took steps to be one of the better quarterbacks in the game.

Caldwell, when asked about Stafford’s season, wouldn't say much because he felt it was too early to judge. And that’s fair.

Cooter, when asked how Stafford was playing versus the team’s expectations for him, said, “Similar. Years have ups and downs. You have your good games, your bad games. Sometimes the way the year is structured, you may have more stats in a certain part of a year or less stats in a certain part of a year.

“Stafford’s playing well. Stafford’s not perfect. Stafford’s got things to improve, but I wouldn’t say he’s dramatically better or worse than he was at this time last year.”

Much like last season, the Lions are 3-3. After six games last season, Stafford had more touchdowns (14), a higher completion percentage (68.9) and the same amount of interceptions than this season. He had also taken far fewer sacks -- 15. The sacks, and protection, are key here. He’s on pace to take 61 sacks this year, the most of his career.

Pressure has been a constant problem for Stafford, who has been blitzed on 33.2 percent of his dropbacks. Hannah Foslien/Getty Images

When Stafford doesn’t have a lot of time in the pocket to make the right reads, the entire offense is affected. The timing changes, and mentally, it can be tough. Golden Tate, Stafford’s top receiver, said “it can be frustrating” to run a route, be open and then look back to see his quarterback scrambling and not able to see the open man.

Pressure has been a constant problem. Opponents have blitzed Stafford on 33.2 percent of his dropbacks -- the highest rate since his rookie year. It’s the sixth-highest percentage in the league and only one quarterback faces blitzes at a higher rate, Brian Hoyer, who entered the league before 2014. Stafford has been pressured 27 percent of the time, the highest rate of his career -- a mark that has increased each of the past six seasons. The pressure is around the average for quarterbacks this year, tied with Jared Goff.

Stafford has faced 85 blitzes this season, an average of 14.1 per game. Last year, he saw 10.8 per game.

It can force timing to be off. Caldwell said receivers cutting routes short -- be it purposely or instinctively because of pressure problems -- should not happen. But he also said that in a passing game where timing and accuracy are key, protection comes first.

But it definitely matters.

“Just speaking on myself, mentally it does something to you,” Tate said of the timing difference. “Sometimes it makes me rush. I don’t get the correct release because I’m trying to get open so quickly and be available. So yeah, it does mess with your head a little bit.

“But we just got to continue to trust in the process and just keep working.”

Tate isn’t blaming anyone specific for the timing issue -- saying it’s a collective offensive issue. He did say, though, that Stafford is playing “some good football” in 2017, and he believes he’s going to improve as the season goes on.

For the most part, statistics have shown Stafford has been a better quarterback in the second halves of seasons than early on. For that to happen, though, the Lions -- and Stafford -- have to fix their issues. If they do, consistency should be better.

One way to do that is to speed everything up a little bit. Stafford has to get rid of the ball faster -- something he recognizes, even though his time in the pocket and time before the pass is less than a tenth-of-a-second higher than it was last season. Receivers need to get through their routes quicker, and the line has to block longer and smarter. Cooter admits he has to find “some better football plays to run.”

That, at least, is Detroit’s plan anyway. It is part of what the bye week was for.

“We definitely do a bunch of self-scout during the week, especially during the bye week,” Stafford said. “I’m not going to get into it with you guys, but yeah, we definitely look at ourselves and try to find ways to be better.”

For the sake of their season, the Lions need to.