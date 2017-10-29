Miles Killebrew honoring Vegas shooting victims with specialty cleats

DETROIT -- Miles Killebrew said in the days after the mass shooting in his hometown of Las Vegas that he planned on doing something to honor the victims of the tragedy.

On Sunday, he showed what his plan was.

Killebrew will wear Vegas–themed cleats Sunday night against the Steelers. The shoes will feature the hashtag #VegasStrong, the famous “Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas Nevada” sign and a heart surrounding a silhouette of the Vegas skyline.

Thanks to @dejesuscustomfootwear for the 🔥. 👀👀Time to put on for the 1 time. #onepride A post shared by Miles Killebrew (@killa_man28) on Oct 29, 2017 at 1:33pm PDT

Killebrew, who had friends and high school classmates injured in the shooting, has donated money to help victims of the shooting through his church in his hometown. At least 58 people died and 500 were injured on Oct. 2 when a man started shooting at a music festival from a high floor at the Mandalay Bay Casino.

“It’s going to be on my heart for a while,” Killebrew said earlier this month.

He initially wanted to have the cleats done right after the shooting but was unable to have them made on short notice. Now, after Detroit’s bye week, he’s been able to get them finished.