At age 29, Matthew Stafford lands on prestigious 'Forbes' 30 under 30 list

Matthew Stafford is the highest-paid player in the NFL -- and now he can add something else to the list, potentially due in part to his August contract extension.

He made the annual "Forbes" 30 under 30 list in the sports category. The magazine picks 600 people across 20 subcategories to make up the list, designed to denote some of the biggest young movers in the world.

Matthew Stafford will have made $262,278,969 by the end of the 2022 season if he plays out his August contract extension with the Lions. Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Stafford is one of three NFL players to make the list, along with Julio Jones and Kam Chancellor.

On his full profile, it lists Upper Deck, Nike and Pepsi as some of his sponsors and that he's a dropout of the University of Georgia -- although he left school to become the No. 1 pick in the 2009 draft. Including this season, Stafford has made $161,778,969 in his career according to Spotrac, and if he finishes out his August contract extension with the Detroit Lions, he will have made $262,278,969 by the end of the 2022 season.

The magazine asked him some quick-hit questions, and he says his father, John, is the living person who is his dream mentor. He described his generation as "inspired," lists Superman as his favorite superhero, says he works 60-hour weeks and that his motto is "outwork your competition."

Stafford has thrown for 32,764 yards (No. 38 all-time) and 204 touchdowns (No. 39 all-time) in his first eight-plus seasons. He holds almost every Lions passing record and set the NFL mark for most game-winning drives and fourth-quarter comebacks in a season with eight in 2016. He's also the fastest player to reach 30,000 yards.

He was Detroit's first pick after the franchise's 0-16 season and he's led the Lions to three playoff berths: 2011, 2014 and 2016.

Also on the list is NFL player agent Patrick Collins, who went to the University of Michigan and has rookies Corey Davis and Jabrill Peppers as clients.