Why the Lions need to pull for the Vikings and Saints this weekend

ALLEN PARK, Mich. -- The playoff race is heating up, and as they've been in the last few years, the Detroit Lions are right in the middle of it. What games matter for the Lions heading into Week 13 after their division hopes were crushed in a loss to Minnesota?

We're here to help. Here's a primer of what can help and hurt Detroit this week when it comes to the playoffs.

FOR THE NFC NORTH TITLE:

Lions (6-5) at Baltimore (5-5), Sunday: If the Lions want to win a division title, the formula is simple: Win out. Realistically, that might not even get it done with Minnesota holding a three-game lead on Detroit. As I’ll cover below, the Lions should actually be pulling for the Vikings to pull away for a better chance at making the playoffs.

Minnesota (9-2) at Atlanta (7-4), Sunday: This game has division and wild-card implications for the Lions. If you’re a dreamer and holding out hope for a division title -- and believe Detroit can win out -- then you’re pulling for Atlanta. If you’re a realist and understand what it would take for the Vikings and Lions to end up tied and having Detroit with the tiebreaker, you’re pulling for Minnesota to beat the Falcons. Why? It’s simple. The Falcons need to start losing for Detroit to have a playoff spot. The Falcons hold the head-to-head tiebreaker so Detroit needs a combination of its own wins and teams falling back to them. This would be a start.

Tampa Bay (4-7) at Green Bay (5-6), Sunday: The Packers are all but out of the divisional title race and are pretty far behind in the wild-card race. This game matters for strength of victory. Detroit should want the Packers to knock off the Bucs because if the Lions can then sweep Green Bay, it would offer a better strength of victory mark than one win over Tampa. This could go either way and it would benefit Detroit so long as it beats Tampa in Week 14. Let’s face it, if the Lions end up tied with Green Bay in the standings, that probably means neither team is going to the playoffs.

THE WILD CARD:

NFL Playoff Machine See what the latest playoff picture looks like and simulate your own playoff scenarios.

NFL Playoff Machine

Carolina (8-3) at New Orleans (8-3), Sunday: The Saints and Panthers are tied in the standings and both hold the head-to-head tiebreaker over the Lions. The Saints, though, have the better conference record so Detroit should want New Orleans to win because if there’s a three-way tie for a wild-card spot, where head-to-head could go out the window, conference record could come into play and a Saints win drops the Panthers to 4-4 in the NFC, where the Lions are currently 5-4.

Los Angeles Rams (8-3) at Arizona (5-6), Sunday: If you’re the Lions, you might want the Rams to come back to the field a little bit. Yes, a Cardinals loss would knock them out of the playoff picture, but considering Detroit has the head-to-head tiebreaker (and likely conference tiebreaker) over the Cardinals, an Arizona win over the Rams could sneakily be helpful if the Seahawks were to win the NFC West. So pull for the Cards.

Philadelphia (10-1) at Seattle (7-4), Sunday: This one is simple. Pull for the Eagles. A Lions win combined with a Seahawks loss would leave the two teams tied and potentially in a three-way tie with Atlanta depending what the Falcons do. For the long-term playoff hopes of Detroit, a Philadelphia win would be important.

Washington (5-6) at Dallas (5-6), Thursday: Both teams would have work to do for a wild-card berth, but this could eliminate the loser from the conversation. The Lions might want Dallas to win this game because if for some reason the teams ended up tied, the Lions should have a better record in common games (the conference record with both teams is still TBD).

OTHER GAMES OF NOTE:

San Francisco (1-10) at Chicago (3-8), Sunday: This is an easy one. The Lions want the Bears to win for better strength of victory.

Cleveland (0-11) at Los Angeles Chargers (5-6), Sunday: Like the Chicago game, it’s simple. Pull for the Browns, as unlikely as it may seem, because of strength of victory.

New York Giants (2-9) at Oakland (5-6), Sunday: Like Chicago and Cleveland, a Giants win helps strength of victory.