Cooper Kupp shines as Kenny Golladay, Dede Westbrook show progress

Cooper Kupp is back. There was a small lull during the season -- a streak almost every rookie has -- but on Sunday, in a critical game against the Saints with Robert Woods ailing, Kupp showed why he has been one of the top first-year receivers in the league.

He didn't score a touchdown, but Kupp had the only 100-yard day of any rookie receiver on eight catches. JuJu Smith-Schuster's hamstring injury left him inactive Sunday night, so Kupp now leads rookie receivers in receptions and yards.

Two other rookies are starting to find their niche as the season winds down.

Kenny Golladay seemed to be a rising star in Detroit. He had two touchdowns in the season-opener before a hamstring injury knocked him out of five games and he's now him in a time-share with TJ Jones. But Golladay has at least one big catch per game, which gives the Lions hope for improvement in 2018.

Then there's DeDe Westbrook, the Jaguars receiver who missed half the season with a core muscle injury. He's played in two games and is averaging eight targets, 3.5 catches and 38 yards per game. Not huge numbers, but he's finding ways to make an impact on a team that could be in the playoffs. As he gets more work with the Jaguars, he could be a late-season contributor for a team trying to make the postseason.

And it wouldn't be surprising if more rookie receivers get increased run as the final weeks of the season play out. With that in mind, here's a look at rookie receivers through 12 weeks -- a list that includes every receiver targeted this season (according to ESPN Stats & Information):

Corey Davis, Tennessee (YTD stats: 20 rec., 215 yards, 38 targets, 183 routes): He caught all four of his targets for 39 yards.

John Ross, Cincinnati (YTD stats: 0 receptions, 0 yards, 2 targets, 9 routes): Ross was not active for the Bengals.

Mike Williams, Los Angeles Chargers (YTD stats: 9 rec. 84 yards, 15 targets, 66 routes): He was not targeted on his only route before injuring his knee.

Zay Jones, Buffalo (YTD stats: 23 rec., 269 yards, 2 TD, 56 targets, 310 routes): Jones had what has become a typical week for him -- 10 targets, but only three receptions for 33 yards. He did, though, score a touchdown.

Curtis Samuel, Carolina (YTD stats: 15 rec., 115 yards, 26 targets, 135 routes): Samuel is out for the season.

Smith-Schuster, Pittsburgh (YTD stats: 33 rec., 568 yards, 5 TD, 51 targets, 293 routes): He was inactive with a hamstring injury.

Rams rookie receiver Cooper Kupp had eight catches for 116 yards against the Saints. Gary A. Vasquez/USA Today Sports

Kupp, Los Angeles Rams (YTD stats: 46 rec., 597 yards, 3 TD, 72 targets, 316 routes): He had a massive game, catching eight passes for 116 yards on 11 targets.

Taywan Taylor, Tennessee (YTD stats: 14 rec., 216 yards, 1 TD, 23 targets, 154 routes): He had one catch for eight yards on two targets.

Golladay, Detroit (YTD stats: 13 rec., 279 yards, 2 TD, 24 targets, 127 routes): He continues to find his niche as deep threat for the Lions, making two catches for 61 yards on four targets.

Mack Hollins, Philadelphia (YTD stats: 12 rec., 191 yards, 1 TD, 13 targets, 84 routes): Hollins caught both of his targets for 12 yards.

Josh Reynolds, Los Angeles Rams (YTD stats: 5 rec., 65 yards, 1 TD, 9 targets, 74 routes): He caught four of his six targets for 37 yards and a touchdown.

Amara Darboh, Seattle (YTD stats: 6 rec., 58 yards, 11 targets, 74 routes): He was not targeted on two routes.

Chad Williams, Arizona (YTD stats: 3 rec., 31 yards, 6 targets, 33 routes): He had one catch for eight yards on three targets.

Trent Taylor, San Francisco (YTD stats: 26 rec., 239 yards, 1 TD, 41 targets, 269 routes): Taylor returned to the lineup with two catches on three targets for 35 yards.

Chris Godwin, Tampa Bay (YTD stats: 16 rec., 206 yards, 27 targets, 125 routes): Godwin was targeted twice, catching one pass for 17 yards. He dropped his other target.

ArDarius Stewart, New York Jets (YTD stats: 5 rec., 36 yards, 8 targets, 59 routes): He was not targeted on two routes.

Isaiah McKenzie, Denver (YTD stats: 2 rec. 14 yards, 8 targets, 52 routes): McKenzie was inactive Sunday.

Noah Brown, Dallas (YTD stats: 2 rec., 27 yards, 2 target, 17 routes): He was not targeted on two routes.

Stacy Coley, Minnesota (YTD stats: 1 target, 11routes): He was inactive for the Vikings.

Ryan Switzer, Dallas (YTD stats: 2 catch, 9 yards, 2 targets, 21 routes): He was not targeted on his only route.

Josh Malone, Cincinnati (YTD stats: 4 rec, 54 yards, 1 TD, 10 targets, 82 routes): He was targeted once Sunday.

Jehu Chesson, Kansas City (YTD stats: 1 rec., 10 yards, 1 target, 6 routes): He was not targeted on one route.

Chad Hansen, New York Jets (YTD stats: 3 catches, 33 yards, 5 targets, 89 routes): He was targeted once Sunday.

Westbrook, Jacksonville (YTD stats: 9 catches, 76 yards, 16 targets, 52 routes): He had a second straight impressive week, with six catches for 41 yards on 10 targets. He's been a strong add late in the season.

Philadelphia rookie Shelton Gibson (1 route) has yet to be targeted this season.