Blowout loss to Baltimore shows Lions should not be a playoff team

BALTIMORE -- The last two weeks, the Detroit Lions said they understood how important games against Minnesota and Baltimore were for the franchise’s postseason future.

But you'd never know it considering the way Detroit played in both of those games, both losses, both games where the Lions never led and were barely close once. And that's all you need to know about Detroit this season after a 44-20 loss to Baltimore.

This is not a playoff team this season. It hasn’t played like one in games that have mattered later in the season and now there seem to be few playoff scenarios that wouldn’t require implosions from multiple other teams in the NFC that would allow them to reach the postseason.

QB Matthew Stafford kept the Lions in the game with 20 straight completions before injuring his throwing hand on an interception in the fourth quarter. Todd Olszewski/Getty Images

And it came with a meltdown. Yes, the final score was aided by a late pick-six by Jake Rudock after Matthew Stafford suffered a right hand injury. But the way the Lions played throughout Sundays loss was about as ugly as the score looked like.

And it happened in a way all too familiar, in a way that seemingly can’t be fixed.

There was the slow start…again. There was the inability to reach the end zone efficiently in the first half, being shut out before halftime for the first time all season. That’s a coaching issue, one that can’t seem to be solved no matter how much the Lions try to do things differently or say all the right things about trying to make it better.

And that’s the thing, for a good chunk of the season, Detroit had time to fix these things. The Lions ended up trailing by double digits in the second half for the fourth straight game. And for the second week in a row, in a second game where it was reasonable to think the Lions had to have the game to stay in a good position for the playoffs, Detroit showed no sense of early urgency. They looked unprepared at the start.

The coaches and players can blame execution – something they’ve done often in trying to discuss the slow starts – but it seems to be more than that. This is just emblematic of who this Lions team is – and it’s what is going to cost the Lions a real shot at the postseason. The Lions of the second halves of games were competitive – at least until the Ravens tied a team record with 24 points scored in the fourth quarter Sunday. The Lions in the first halves of games looked like they didn’t belong in the same stadium as their competitors.

But Sunday it went beyond the make-it-a-game in the second half and then lose situation that the Lions have encountered in many of their losses this season. Sundays loss should be embarrassing for Detroit save for Matthew Stafford, who kept the Lions in the game with 20 straight completions before injuring his throwing hand on an interception in the fourth quarter that sealed the game.

The defense consistently bit on play action. The offense, as mentioned before, took a half to wake up – and that’s not a way to beat teams that are any good this season.

Then there’s the coaching. For the second straight week, the Lions were caught in a critical play with less than 11 men on the field. Last week, 10 men on the field helped Minnesota throw a touchdown pass to Kyle Rudolph. This week, nine men were on the field when the Lions allowed a critical third-down conversion to Chris Moore for 27 yards that set up a touchdown to give the Ravens a 14-point lead and was the start of the massive opening that led to the blowout.

It was a complete failure by the Lions at a time when they couldn’t afford to have it. And unless something unexpected happens, it could end up keeping the Lions out of the postseason and perhaps starting to think about 2018.