Matthew Stafford moves past Tony Romo in all-time passing yards

Matthew Stafford finds Eric Ebron who leaps to haul in the 8-yard touchdown for the Lions. (0:17)

Stafford hits Ebron in the end zone for the TD (0:17)

DETROIT -- Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford made another move past a former Dallas Cowboys quarterback on the all-time passing list.

After passing Troy Aikman, the player he looked up to as a boy growing up in Dallas, earlier this season, Stafford threw past his Cowboys quarterbacking contemporary on Saturday. With an 11-yard pass to TJ Jones in the third quarter, Stafford surpassed Tony Romo and moved into 31st place in career passing yards.

Stafford needed 197 yards to pass Romo entering Saturday's game with the Chicago Bears. He got that yardage, and then some, with 3:52 left in the third quarter. The pass to Jones gave Stafford 204 yards in the game and 34,190 in his career.

Romo, who finished with 34,183 yards in his career, retired earlier this year and became a broadcaster.

Stafford entered the day with 33,986 yards. In the first quarter, he became the first quarterback in NFL history to throw for 34,000 yards before the age of 30.

Next up on the all-time passing list is No. 30 Steve DeBerg, who had 34,241 yards in his career, and the Miami Dolphins' Jay Cutler, who has 34,567 yards and counting.

With two touchdown passes on Sunday, Stafford also tied Matt Hasselbeck and Terry Bradshaw for No. 33 all time in that category with 212.