Lions showed potential in win over Bears, but are they trustworthy?

DETROIT -- The Detroit Lions have long said that they believed they are a good team. They showed it in spurts throughout this season, but not often enough to be believed. That's why they ended up in a series of must-win games in December to simply keep their season alive.

On Saturday, though, they showed why that potential had always been there, why they had reason to believe in what they were saying even while struggling against most of the playoff-bound teams they faced. The Lions were efficient on offense. They made plays on defense. They still have Matt Prater.

And it is games like these, a 20-10 win over Chicago, which make the Lions so tantalizing. But is it really something you can believe in? Or should believe in with two games left in the season?

Matthew Stafford threw for 237 yards and two touchdowns on 25-of-33 passing to lead the Lions to a necessary win. Rey Del Rio/AP

It's tough to read too much into this win over the up-and-down Bears. Chicago beat Pittsburgh, Carolina and Baltimore this season, all teams the Lions lost to. But Chicago also lost to San Francisco and Tampa Bay. Plus, the Bears are out of playoff contention and essentially playing out the string before the offseason.

And the Lions have shown in the past that they can handle subpar teams in a national spotlight, like they did twice on Monday Night Football this season -- once against the 2-11 Giants and the other versus a Packers team that was still figuring out how to play with Brett Hundley.

So yes, Detroit looked good Saturday night, scoring points on four of its first six drives. And yes, the Lions defense continued to turn over mediocre teams, forcing three Mitchell Trubisky interceptions -- two from likely Pro Bowler Darius Slay and one by Quandre Diggs in the end zone to end a Bears threat in the fourth quarter.

NFL Playoff Machine See what the latest playoff picture looks like and simulate your own playoff scenarios.

NFL Playoff Machine • NFL Week 15 playoff scenarios

But there has to be a measure of perspective. The Lions have not beaten a team bound for the playoffs since Week 4 at Minnesota -- an arguably worse version of the Vikings team than the one the Lions played on Thanksgiving in a game the Lions never led and trailed by double-digits for the majority of the contest.

This is still a team that Baltimore blew out 44-20 two weeks ago -- a loss that put the Lions in must-win games over the final four weeks of the season. They still are on the fringe of the playoff race, although the win over the Bears is what Detroit needed to do to keep pace and have any shot at the postseason.

All the Lions can do at this point is win, watch and wait to see what happens around the league Sunday and Monday -- see if they get any closer to a playoff berth based on other results in the NFC.

Saturday could be seen as progress, though, because the Lions needed a 52-yard Matt Prater field goal with a rough wind to barely beat the Bears, 27-24, a month ago. That win felt like an escape, something the Lions have often done this season against teams in the bottom half of the league.

Saturday night didn’t feel like that. It felt like the type of win good teams are able to pull off. But are the Lions a good team? Like so many Detroit teams before that have hung around the playoff race until the end, it's really difficult to know. And like so many other Lions teams before, that makes this team very tough to trust when it matters the most.