When will Matt Patricia's scheme click for Lions?

Now, on to this week’s questions.

When will the scheme for the defense click with the players? Will Patricia's scheme have any success if the defensive line can't pressure the QB at all? #LionsMailbag — Raymond Nuznoff (@rayray1222) August 22, 2018

Raymond, this is a fair question and one of the bigger ones of the season. There’s no question Matt Patricia’s defensive system is complicated. It has principles of multiple defenses and for a group that ran a lot of 4-3 and nickel last year, it can be a lot to take in. I expect the Lions will improve there as the year goes on, but right now there are some issues.

With the defensive line pressure, or lack thereof, it’s a concern. Or should be. Patricia played it off as right now the Lions are more “into evaluation” than stats. And there’s some truth to that because game-planning and true scheming aren’t taking place yet. But the Lions haven’t produced there, and if they don’t during the regular season you’ve seen what happens: Opposing quarterbacks take advantage, no matter how good Detroit’s secondary may be.

Patricia’s scheme in New England did rely at least somewhat on pressure. From 2012-17, when Patricia was New England’s defensive coordinator, the Patriots were ninth in sacks per attempt (7.1 percent). The Lions, meanwhile, were No. 23 (6.3 percent). The Pats were also fifth in sacks (250) where the Lions were No. 22 (213). New England blitzed 864 times in Patricia’s tenure (also fifth in the league over that span) and hit the quarterback 541 times. All those numbers were top 10 in the league over those six years. Patricia blitzed quarterbacks 22.1 percent of the time, too.

In other words, the man likes to bring pressure. He likes to force quarterbacks into bad decisions. So if the Lions don’t have the players to do that – and it’s a big question at this point – then yes, Patricia’s defense could have a lot of problems this year.

#LionsMailbag Why did the Lions keep Cooter? No running game. Inability to start fast. Unimaginative play calling. What am I missing about Jim Bob? — Snarky Blue (@Snarky_Blue) August 22, 2018

Snark, that’s a fair question and it starts with Matthew Stafford. The Lions quarterback has a high level of comfort in Jim Bob Cooter’s offense – and under Cooter (and Jim Caldwell and Brian Callahan), Stafford thrived. He’s the guy you’re trusting to lead your franchise and paid a massive amount of money to a year ago. So you want him in a position to be successful. Stafford likes working with him, and with Matt Patricia being a defensive-focused coach, leaving Cooter in place wasn’t going to be too much of a clash.

And more than anything else, continuity is important. Look around the league at the elite quarterbacks. One of the things most of them have in common is consistency among their offensive coordinators and/or playbooks. Tom Brady has had Josh McDaniels as his offensive coordinator for 10 years of his career and had continuity with Charlie Weis before McDaniels and Bill O’Brien in the middle of those stints. Aaron Rodgers has had the same head coach (Mike McCarthy) for almost all of his career and his coordinators have usually come from the same tree/staff (Joe Philbin, Tom Clements, Edgar Bennett). Same with Ben Roethlisberger, who has had three OCs in his career – Ken Whisenhunt, Bruce Arians and Todd Haley -- before starting with a fourth this year who had been his QBs coach.

In other words, continuity matters and the Lions are trying to give that to Stafford, who has had very little coaching consistency in his career.

Also, I wouldn’t read too much into what you’ve seen, play-call-wise, in the preseason. Teams are vanilla. They are specifically working on stuff. While I’ve mentioned reasons to be concerned, what Stafford and the skill position players are doing is not one of them.

This is a big year for Cooter. General manager Bob Quinn has given him, in theory, a high-level offensive line based off draft picks and free agent salaries. They brought in new running backs. The receiving corps is deep and the quarterback is one of the better ones in the NFL. If Detroit’s offense doesn’t work this year, then yes, Cooter could be in trouble.