Matt Patricia's debut as Lions head coach as bad as it gets

DETROIT -- First-year Detroit Lions coach Matt Patricia, who said after the final preseason game that this would be “a long journey,” had been hoping for a grace period.

It lasted a quarter.

Things started off well, with Quandre Diggs' first-play pick-six interception of New York Jets rookie Sam Darnold. But it was downhill from there.

Just about everything the Lions tried in their 48-17 loss to the Jets in the season opener Monday night failed. The offense sputtered as Matthew Stafford threw four interceptions. The defense couldn’t stop the run and made Darnold, in his first career NFL game, look more like a 10-year pro than Stafford.

Even special teams joined in the misery, with usually reliable Matt Prater missing a 44-yard field goal. The entire night could be considered a meltdown.

By the end of the third quarter, with about half the stadium emptied and "J-E-T-S, JETS, JETS, JETS" chants echoing inside Ford Field, all Patricia could hear for his team was boos.

His club deserved every single one of them.

Patricia is the first since the Raiders' Tom Cable, on Oct. 12, 2008, to lose by 31 or more points in his head-coaching debut, Cable's being a 34-3 defeat at New Orleans. And Cable took over only after the Raiders fired Lane Kiffin following the fourth game that season, so he was an interim guy. Patricia was the coach the Lions were excited to hire last offseason.

The Lions looked unprepared in every phase, but especially on offense, which was supposed to be the strength of this team. The Lions had negative yards in the first quarter (minus-2) for the first time since Week 7 of 2011. And while they found positive yards after that, it didn’t really matter on the scoreboard.

Consider this: Stafford is the first Lions quarterback to throw four interceptions in a season opener at home since Frankie Sinkwich, who accomplished that feat of ineptitude in 1943. Stafford's backup didn’t fare much better, as Matt Cassel was intercepted in the fourth quarter, too.

Beyond every bad thing that happened on the field Monday night -- and there were too many to count, from dropped passes to blown tackles to injuries to important players such as Ezekiel Ansah and LeGarrette Blount -- the biggest issue going forward for the Lions is this: The schedule does not get easier in the coming weeks.

They now go cross-country on a short week to face San Francisco. Then they face Patricia’s mentor, Bill Belichick, in Week 3 in another nationally televised game on a Sunday night. And if the Lions can’t find some way to improve -- and soon -- this season might go from a long night to a long month or more.

Because the start of it was about as bad as could have possibly been imagined.