In XBox and on field, Kerryon Johnson is going to try to beat you

ALLEN PARK, Mich. – Darius Slay walked through the Detroit Lions' locker room when he spotted Kerryon Johnson. Slay had an urgent message for the rookie, so he stopped mid-sentence and started yelling: “Kerryon, get home right now.” Johnson laughed, told Slay he’s not even home yet so why does it matter.

Soon enough, he’d be there. And when he arrived, Slay and Johnson – along with countless others worldwide – had a date on the sticks in competition away from football but almost as intense.

If Johnson isn’t there when Slay is ready, Slay will log on and have tens of people trying to join. Johnson becomes one of the gaggle, but Slay insists “I’ll kick them all out for you. Like, ‘Hey, we waitin’ on Kerryon. Boom, I got you.’"

The two – along with other Lions – are devotees to “Player Unknown’s Battlegrounds,” commonly known as PUBG. They’ll spend hours playing the game, often posting their wins to the world in their Instagram stories.

Johnson is an avid gamer – has been since he first picked up an XBox. In the early days, he played Halo and sports games. He is at home in the virtual world of first-person shooter games, both online and offline.

“That’s my go-to,” Johnson said. “My place away from football when I have time. Just something I have fun with, something you can do to relax. And that’s the most important thing.”

Football players all have different ways to relax. Some play another sport. Others hunt and fish. Some read. Some find peace working within the community or their religious affiliation. Johnson’s escape is on the screen in front of him, controller in hand. Always has been.

Teammates like Slay broadcast their gamertags – allowing fans to play with them. Johnson won’t. Before he posts a story touting another victory – there are a lot of them – he blurs out his tag. He prefers it that way – for only his actual friends and teammates to know who they are playing with.

This allows the 21-year-old to hold on to the last sliver of anonymity for a life lived increasingly in the public eye. It was hard at Auburn, where he was a star running back and last year’s SEC Offensive Player of the Year. Then he got drafted in the second round to the Lions. On Sunday night against the Patriots, he had the franchise’s first 100-yard rushing game in over four seasons. In public, anonymity can be tricky.

Inside PUBG, he can be. Random gamers, he said, haven’t discovered his true identity. If one did, he would be polite, but probably move on to play with another person instead. This is his time, his haven from a world becoming much more public.

“I’ve played XBox since I was 4 or 5 years old, so it’s just always something that I enjoyed,” Johnson said. “Always been something I tried to keep up with and trying to participate in. I don’t know, some guys like to do this, other people like to do that.

“Some people like to fish. Some people like yoga. Like, this is my thing.”

Gaming is Johnson’s thing, but football has been the thing. Growing up in a basketball family – his brother, Kerron, plays professionally for Pistoia Basket in Italy’s Serie A – Johnson was always around competition.

He was good in basketball. He thrived in football. Craved the competition. It fed a mechanism that makes him so uncomfortable with losing his coaches noticed it. Auburn went 7-6 his freshman year. Running backs coach Tim Horton kept an extra eye on Johnson because of how he was handling the first rough season of his career after three straight high school state titles.

“It was not good for him. Never experienced anything like that,” Horton said. “It was something that was difficult for all of us. To be honest, I loved seeing how hard it was for him. Just kind of keep swinging and keep fighting and two years later, you’re the SEC Western division champs and beat two No. 1 teams.

“That’s one of the things that makes him so special is his competitiveness.”

Johnson said he learned from the experience that, one, he still hates to lose. And two, that he could contribute more than he was and that he had to work harder to be successful. It is also why Horton wasn’t surprised when he said he received a text from Johnson after the Lions lost to the Jets, 48-17, in the season-opener, disappointed with the result in his first NFL game. Johnson said the two still text often.

That’s just how Johnson is. In sports and gaming he is this: a natural. His ability to pick those things up has always been precocious. As a fifth-grader, his knowledge of football was already extremely high. He was known as the kid making all of the eye-popping plays.

His understanding of the game was “kind of abnormal,” longtime friend and high school teammate Emerson Brooks said. Even though they were peers, Brooks would turn to Johnson for advice. In high school, Brooks struggled adjusting to press coverage. His technique was off. Johnson – his peer, not his coach -- saw this. Despite rarely playing his position, Johnson, the cornerback/running back, offered Brooks, a safety, help.

“He taught me technique with my feet moving with my hands, move as they were one,” Brooks said. “I took that and took that with me to college. I played two years at Samford, but I definitely remembered that technique that Kerryon taught me about press coverage.

“That’s incredible, because he knew more about my position than I knew about my position.”

Everyone knew about the knowledge as much as the speed and freaky athleticism. Johnson was in seventh grade when Eric Cohu was hired at Madison (Ala.) Academy. He heard all about Johnson, skeptical because usually the kid dominating in Pop Warner or middle school did so because he hit puberty earlier. He heard Johnson was a superstar enough to think he would be just like that.

Then he saw him. Watched him play on Madison Academy’s varsity basketball team as an eighth grader. Saw plays in the spring game before his freshman year of football that were just different. It helped make him a four-year high school starter and major-college prospect, choosing Auburn over Alabama and Florida State. Saw the vision, balance and elusiveness he still has in the NFL.

At Auburn, he learned more. He discovered – as much as he hated it – how to lose. He also altered his running style enough to make a difference. Used to not being tackled often in high school, he figured out his best path to more yards after a hit in college – and now the pros – was to fall forward.

It also protected him from possible superfluous injuries after a side-swipe in college hit his ankle “and ruined my whole sophomore year.”

“In my opinion, falling forward is the safest way to get tackled,” Johnson said. “You’re standing up or going backwards, people land on you and nobody wants that. If you’re standing straight up, people swipe your ankles. Bodies are flying, bodies are on the ground.

“In my opinion, falling forward, you just get a good body lane and it’s easier to take the hits that way. And also, as you know, you’re gaining more yards at the end.”

One thing stuck: The competitiveness Horton saw had come from Madison and traveled to the NFL.

Otherwise, much of what Johnson has shown in the NFL and in college is similar to what Cohu saw when Johnson was on the field as an eighth-grader.

“The thing that makes him different that I told NFL coaches and scouts and I’m shocked people don’t understand more how important this is: He has to win. He has to win,” Cohu said. “What you don’t realize if you’re at a certain age and grew up with competitiveness and so forth, that’s just kind of assumed everybody wants to win. The kids of today, not necessarily.

“He wants to be a part of something, wants to have a lot of personal accolades, score touchdowns, people see him on TV, this that and the other. Kerryon has to win, which is a throwback that I’m telling you doesn’t exist much anymore.”

Gaming became the backdrop to Johnson’s entire off-field life. His mother, Natalie, imposed discipline on Johnson by taking away the XBox. Eventually, she had to bring it with her if she left the house because Johnson would try and find it. When he couldn’t, he would go to his mom, find out what he did wrong, fix it and get his gaming system back.

Sometimes, Johnson said, his mom openly wondered if he should be playing as much as he did.

“She didn’t hate it, but literally I would stay up, as soon as I got home from school, ‘Boom, straight to the XBox,’" Johnson said. “It’s an issue when you have homework and you don’t do it.

“But I made it this far doing it, so I’m doing something right.”

Brooks and Johnson began playing video games together the summer before eighth grade. Their routines would be the same: Wake up. Go to whatever football workout they had. Shower. Come home. Play Modern Warfare 2 until they were told to go to bed. Even now, whenever someone asks Brooks about Johnson his thoughts turn to video games – the ones they used to play and still compete in now.

After high school football and a trip to either Waffle House or Applebee’s on Friday nights, Brooks said they convened at a friend’s house for basketball ... and gaming. Saturdays: College football, maybe a movie at night and ... gaming.

Even as they grew older, gaming remained in Johnson’s core. He estimates the longest he has gone without playing is a three-week stretch when he arrived in Detroit for rookie minicamp. Then back to the sticks he went. He understands if people might question it, but as he puts it – and his coaches concur – they know where he’s going to be. They know what he’s doing. He’s definitely out of trouble.

It’s something he enjoys. And happens to be quite good at. As quick as he adapts to football, the same skill comes when he’s holding a controller.

“I don’t know if it is the way he analyzes the game, the way he looks at stuff,” Brooks said. “Every time I think about it, he picks stuff up really fast. The first time I finally got him to play Fortnite, I feel like we won a game in our first five-to-seven tries.

“We played squads. We played one game with his older brother, Kerron, and one of our friends from back home. We played together and it probably took us five games to win one.”

That’s the thing with Johnson. Everything he does he is just pretty darn good at it. There was one time, in one coach’s eye, where it all melded together. Horton watched him at Madison Academy. Already knowing he wanted Johnson to play for him, he couldn’t quite believe what he was seeing live.

Madison Academy was in one of the smaller divisions of Alabama high school football. The competition wasn’t as strong. Certainly not strong enough for a player like Johnson (and many of his teammates, who also played college football).

“It was a little different because, crap, he was like one of those video games,” Horton said. “I think one day, in the state championship game, I saw him score six touchdowns in one game.

“So he was like the video game and it was live and he was playing it out on the field.”

That prowess extended throughout his career, looking like a video game on the field and focused on playing them and being just as dominant off of it. It's not surprising then, that Johnson's approach to video games and football is pretty close to the same.

"If I'm going to play it, I'm going to win," Johnson said. "I'm going to try at least. Anything. I mean, why else would you play?"