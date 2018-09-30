Watch: Lions receiver Golden Tate high steps, backs into the end zone

ARLINGTON, Texas -- Detroit Lions wide receiver Golden Tate did what he does best in the first quarter Sunday. He took a small play, shook defenders along the sideline and turned it into a massive one.

And did it with his own style of swagger as well, creating a little bit of his nickname, “Showtime,” along the way.

Tate caught an out route from Matthew Stafford right near the right sideline on a third-and-3. What looked like it might just be a first down completion went for much more after Tate faked out Dallas cornerback Jourdan Lewis to break free.

The NFL’s best receiver in yards after catch over the past four seasons then ran along the sideline before slowing down to mess up Cowboys’ safety Jeff Heath’s angle to knock him out of bounds. It allowed Tate to slip past him.

When he did, he only had the end zone to go, so he opened up his arms and coasted in 45 yards later, celebrating along the way while Lewis, who recovered from the initial missed tackle, tried to catch up on the play.

It gave Detroit a 7-3 lead in the first quarter. It was Tate’s second touchdown of the season and 36th of his career.