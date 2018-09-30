Lions defense fails, wasting a massive day from Golden Tate

ARLINGTON, Texas -- Golden Tate extended the ball again, almost teasing Dallas Cowboys cornerback Chidobe Awuzie. It was a dangerous decision, as Awuzie was coming at him hard while Tate was close to the end zone, but he knew what he was doing.

Tate grabbed the ball back in just as he crossed the goal-line, scoring a touchdown and showing again the value he brings to the Detroit Lions. He brings a different type of swagger to the Lions’ receiving corps. He’s always confident he’s going to make the play.

Golden Tate had eight catches for 132 yards and two touchdowns, but the Lions feel to the Cowboys. Matthew Emmons/USA TODAY Sports

And on Sunday, the Lions wasted it, losing 26-24, behind a leaky defense that couldn’t hold on to Tate's lead-taking touchdown with a little over two minutes remaining. Instead, the Lions couldn’t find Ezekiel Elliott deep, letting the Cowboys get into field goal range a make the winner as time expired.

In Tate, though, the Lions have something special. Have for years. But beyond the playmaking, the forced missed tackles and the yards after catch is a consistency Detroit has sorely need, including eight catches for 132 yards and two touchdowns Sunday.

Every year, he has at least 90 catches. Every year but one, he’s had 1,000 yards or more. And now, in the final year of his contract, he is on pace for the best season of his career.

Through a quarter of the season, Tate has 28 catches for 389 yards -- putting him on pace for 112 catches and 1,556 yards. That would obliterate his previous career-bests of 99 catches and 1,331 yards set in 2014.

And he was the reason the Lions were in the game Sunday at all -- Stafford finding him again and again throughout the game, catching every one of his targets. But on Sunday, despite all he did, the Lions’ defense -- a concern since the beginning of the season -- failed Detroit again, sending the Lions to 1-3 and in a must-win game next weekend against Green Bay.