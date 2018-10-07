Watch: Kenny Golladay's leaping, stiff-arming catch for Lions

DETROIT -- Kenny Golladay showed in one play why many are so excited about his potential this season.

On a second-and-6 from Detroit’s 35-yard line, Matthew Stafford threw up a 50-50 ball in the direction of Golladay, who has been praised throughout his career for his leaping ability, jump timing and catch radius. Golladay outleaped Green Bay cornerback Josh Jackson and managed to keep his feet.

Then he was off down the left sideline, after stiff-arming Pro Bowl safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix before cutting back to the middle of the field, down to the Packers’ 5-yard line.

The play set up what ended up being a 1-yard LeGarrette Blount scoring run, his second touchdown of the first quarter and a 14-0 lead.

But what Golladay did, from the leap to the physical stiff-arm to the catch-and-run is what makes the 6-foot-4 second-year pro one of the more intriguing young receivers in the NFL and, along with Marvin Jones and Golden Tate, one of the top receiving corps in the league.

It was also Golladay’s second highlight play of the day, sort of. Golladay had a leaping/diving 44-yard touchdown wiped out on Detroit’s first drive by a Frank Ragnow illegal use of the hands penalty.