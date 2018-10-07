Win over Packers keeps Lions in thick of NFC North

DETROIT -- Da’Shawn Hand chased Aaron Rodgers in the backfield, the rookie from Alabama stalking after the Green Bay Packers quarterback trying to make a play. He hit him clean, knocked the ball out and recovered it himself.

It was the epitome of what the Lions had been able to do in the first half -- a continuation of the positive vibes Detroit had the last time it played in its home building, a surprising win over the Patriots that gave Matt Patricia his first win as a head coach.

Marvin Jones and the Lions posted a season-high 31 points in turning back the Packers. Raj Mehta/USA TODAY Sports

This, though, was different. Sunday’s 31-23 win over Green Bay was not as thorough a victory as the win over New England, but it might have carried similar significance.

A loss to New England back in September would have put Detroit’s season in a perilous scenario before the season’s first month ended. In many ways, the Lions were in a similar spot again Sunday against the Packers. Divisional opponent. Detroit’s biggest tormentor over the past decade, Rodgers on the other sideline. And the Lions, again, needing a win to keep their season’s hopes realistically afloat.

Which is why what Detroit did in the first half was so impressive, and what it did in the second half -- when it scored only one touchdown and allowed three -- was so concerning. In some reality, had it not been for Mason Crosby’s horrific day (four missed field goals, one made field goal and a missed extra point), the Lions might have lost.

But they didn’t.

Beating Green Bay on its own won’t save Detroit’s season. Not considering how much of it is still left to play, and that as good as the Lions looked against the Packers and Patriots, they looked equally bad in games against the Jets and 49ers.

But beating the Packers extends the Lions’ window of relevance in 2018 -- a window that would have been close to shut had Detroit lost. That’s just the reality for many 1-4 teams. Now, Detroit’s schedule gets easier. The Lions have a week off. Then they go to suddenly vulnerable Miami before playing Seattle at home before back-to-back road division games at Minnesota and Chicago.

So it gives the Lions a chance. And considering how Detroit started the season, with a blowout loss to the Jets and an uninspiring defeat at San Francisco, that it enters the bye at 2-3 is a reasonable place for Detroit to be.

The Lions appear to have found an offensive rhythm, with three receivers (Golden Tate, Marvin Jones Jr. and Kenny Golladay) capable of going for 100 yards in any game. And before injuring his ankle, Kerryon Johnson was again averaging over 5 yards a carry (12 attempts, 70 yards). And Matthew Stafford again had good protection from an improving offensive line.

The defense, though, had some issues. The cornerback depth is troublesome, particularly with Teez Tabor and Jamal Agnew leaving with injuries Sunday. The front seven was able to create a pass rush but again had issues against the run. It’s an area Patricia has to focus on during the bye.

But the Lions can feel good enough about where they sit heading into the open week -- two games back in the division -- considering where they started and what they still have to go. Beating the Packers for the third straight time offered them that.