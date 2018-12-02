        <
          Watch: Big-guy TD catch for Lions offensive tackle Taylor Decker

          Stafford throws TD to offensive tackle (0:23)

          Matthew Stafford finds offensive tackle Taylor Decker open and Decker takes the ball 11 yards into the end zone. (0:23)

          4:34 PM ET
          • Michael RothsteinESPN Staff Writer
          DETROIT -- The Detroit Lions have often been predictable this year on offense, but on Sunday, they did something completely surprising.

          They completed a touchdown pass to an offensive lineman.

          On a tackle-eligible play, no one defended left tackle Taylor Decker, who was wide-open on the left side of the field to catch a pass from Matthew Stafford. Decker ran the rest of the way into the end zone for an 11-yard touchdown -- raising one of his arms into the air as he did.

          The play was a brilliant call by offensive coordinator Jim Bob Cooter, whose job security has been in question the past couple of weeks. This week in practice, offensive linemen were spotted working on catching passes.

          The touchdown cut the Rams’ lead to 16-13. Decker, who played basketball in high school, has always had athleticism but never showed it off before Sunday.

          After the play, Decker was shown on the big screen taking in some oxygen.

          Decker now holds the Lions record for receiving yards in a game by an offensive lineman.

