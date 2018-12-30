Watch: Lions fool Packers, get TD pass from kicker on fake FG

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Detroit Lions might not have anything to play for Sunday against the Green Bay Packers, but they did run one of the more surprising plays of the season.

In the second quarter against Green Bay, the Lions ran a direct snap fake field goal that led to an 8-yard touchdown pass from kicker Matt Prater to tight end Levine Toilolo. Prater's extra point made it 14-0.

It was Prater’s first-ever touchdown pass and the first time he has thrown a pass since the 2012 season. That one was incomplete.

He is the second kicker in Lions history to throw a touchdown pass and first in the modern era. The other was Bill Dudley in 1947, but he also played running back for Detroit.

Prater is the second kicker to throw a touchdown pass this season, joining Chris Boswell. He is also the third non-quarterback to complete a pass against Green Bay this year, joining Rams punter Johnny Hekker and New England wide receiver (and former Kent State quarterback) Julian Edelman.