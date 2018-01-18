Elias Says: January 18, 2018

Thompson and Curry reign threes on the Bulls

Klay Thompson made seven three-point field goals in a 38-point performance and Stephen Curry made six shots from beyond the arc while scoring 30 points in the Warriors’ win over the Bulls on Wednesday night. It’s the 12th time that Curry and Thompson each made at least six three-pointers in the same game since becoming teammates. Those are by far the most such games by a pair of teammates since the NBA instituted the three-point shot in 1979-80. In fact, only one other tandem has done that more than twice: James Harden and Eric Gordon (five times).

Davis stumbles after two brilliant performances

After scoring 48 points against the Knicks on Sunday and registering 45 points against the Celtics on Tuesday, Anthony Davis was held to only eight points in the Pelicans’ loss to the Hawks on Wednesday. Those are the fewest points scored in a game by a player who scored 45 or more points in each of his previous two games in NBA history. The previous low was held by Rick Barry, who scored only 13 points against the Bulls on January 18, 1967 after scoring 50 and 48 points in his previous two games.

Whiteside produces a stellar all around game

Hassan Whiteside scored 27 points, hauled down 13 rebounds, registered six blocked shots and made 10 of his 12 field-goal attempts in Miami’s win over the Bucks on Wednesday. Whiteside became the first player in nearly eight years to record at least 25 points, 10 rebounds and six blocks and make 80 percent of his field-goal attempts in a game, since Orlando’s Dwight Howard did it against the Thunder on February 25, 2011. Howard registered 40 points, 15 rebounds and six blocks and converted 16 of his 20 field-goal attempts in that contest.

Mitchell lights up the Kings

Donovan Mitchell made 14 of his 19 field-goal attempts in a 34-point performance in Utah’s 120-105 win over Sacramento in Wednesday. Mitchell’s .737 field-goal percentage is the highest in a 30-point performance by a rookie guard in nearly eight years, since New Orleans’ Darren Collison made 14 of 19 shots from the field and scored 32 points against the Spurs on March 5, 2010.

Hornets set team mark for points in a half

The Hornets scored 38 points in the first quarter and 39 points in the second quarter in their 133-109 win over the Wizards on Wednesday night. Charlotte’s 77 first-half points are the most it has ever scored in any half in the team’s franchise history. The previous high was 75 points, done three times, against Philadelphia in 1993 (second half), against New Jersey in 1993 (first half) and against Indiana in 2016 (first half).

Aldridge thriving with the Spurs after a rough start

LaMarcus Aldridge scored a game-high 34 points leading the Spurs to a win over the Nets at the Barclays Center on Wednesday. It marked the fifth time Aldridge scored 30 or more points on the road in 24 games away from home this season. Aldridge had only one 30-point game in 76 road games in his first two seasons with the Spurs (31 points on March 28, 2016 at Memphis).

Lakers can’t get to the line in loss to Thunder

The Lakers attempted only four free throws in their loss to the Thunder on Wednesday. That is the second-fewest free-throw attempts in a single game in the Lakers’ franchise history. On March 28, 1980, the Lakers attempted only three shots from the charity stripe in a win over the San Diego Clippers.

Valanciunas makes the most of his time on the court

Jonas Valanciunas registered 17 points and 16 rebounds in just 27 minutes of action in the Raptors’ win over the Pistons on Wednesday night. It marked the seventh time over the last four seasons that Valanciunas recorded at least 15 points and rebounds while playing fewer than 30 minutes. The only other players with at least seven such games since the start of the 2014-15 season are Andre Drummond (11), Dwight Howard (nine) and Hassan Whiteside (eight).

Grizzlies win with their two stars

The Grizzlies, playing without Marc Gasol and Mike Conley, defeated the Knicks by a score of 105-99 on Wednesday. Prior to Wednesday, Memphis was just 5-20 (.200) in the 25 games they played without both Conley and Gasol since they became teammates in 2008-09. The Grizzlies have a .549 winning percentage in games in which at least one of Conley or Gasol play over that time frame.

Marchand’s goal and assist lift Bruins over Canadiens

Brad Marchand scored one goal and assisted on another in the Bruins’ 4–1 win over the Canadiens. It was the 11th time that Marchand recorded at least one goal and one assist in a game this season, tying the Golden Knights’ Jonathan Marchessault for the second-most such games this season by an NHL player, behind the Lightning’s Nikita Kucherov with 14.