Fantasy impact of Yankees-White Sox trade goes beyond Todd Frazier

Perhaps it’s a bit hard to believe now, but it wasn’t so long ago that Todd Frazier, acquired by the New York Yankees along with right-handers David Robertson and Tommy Kahnle, was a top-25 fantasy asset. The former Home Run Derby champ used to be capable of hitting for a decent batting average and he was the rare corner infielder who stole double-digit bases annually. The current version of Frazier is hitting .207 with only four steals, and leaves the rebuilding Chicago White Sox for Gotham. While he’s available in more than a quarter of ESPN standard leagues, it’s not like this trade alters his statistical expectations much.