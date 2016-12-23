After sluggish start, Warriors find their groove in Brooklyn

Steph Curry and the Warriors were down by 16 points at the half, but Kevin Durant's posterizing slam kicks off the third quarter and Golden State rallies for a 117-101 win. (1:01)

NEW YORK -- If ever the “tale of two halves” cliché applied, it was in the Golden State Warriors' 117-101 ambush of the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday, their sixth straight win.

The Warriors trailed by 16 at the half before eventually winning by that same margin. When their defense finally showed up, the Nets were no match for it.

Some things are bigger than December basketball, and witnessing the birth of one’s child certainly qualifies. So, in the wee hours of game day, Golden State’s power forward slipped out of the team's Manhattan hotel and rushed to nab a flight across the country. As Draymond Green traversed America for the birth of his son, Draymond Jr., Golden State prepared to play the Nets, sans shootaround.

Despite hitting on just 1 of 7 3-pointers, Kevin Durant led the Warriors with 26 points. AP Photo/Adam Hunger

The Warriors certainly looked like a team lacking preparation. If Green was understandably absent, his team was less-understandably late. Their first-half defense was lethargic and forgiving. The Nets feasted on back cuts and open 3-pointers. Brook Lopez dined most greedily of all, seizing 23 first-half points.

If the Warriors were to get back in this one, they needed to respond, quickly.

Or perhaps not. Judging by how the Warriors seized this game by the throat, they could have waited a while before restoring order. The third quarter kicked off with a Stephen Curry steal against Jeremy Lin that led to a Kevin Durant dunk in Lopez’s face.

Fewer than three minutes into the quarter, Brooklyn's lead was down to four. Golden State’s defense swarmed and trapped the Nets into giveaways, forcing 10 turnovers in the quarter. Klay Thompson, who, like the other two Golden State All-Stars, had a suboptimal shooting night, awoke in the quarter for three 3-pointers and 11 points.

Durant, who spent this game attacking in lieu of luck from long range -- he was 1-of-7 from deep -- also claimed 11 points in the period. Curry’s defense ramped up, as he found a way to compensate for a forgettable shooting night (6-of-19). It was as though victory was merely a choice.

Of course, that’s easy to say in retrospect, after the Warriors closed out this one by double-digits. But even without Green, this team boasts an abundance of talent. A change from last season is the lack of dependence on any particular player. It leaves the Warriors in an enviable position where, even if fatherly duties call, other All-Stars can fill the void.