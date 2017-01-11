So close, yet so far: Warriors again turn up the power late

OAKLAND, Calif. -- As Klay Thompson rested, the Golden State Warriors held off the Miami Heat 107-95. They trudged languidly through the first half before getting serious. It was a familiar approach to lottery-bound foes.

Though the Warriors' lead whittled down to five with half a quarter remaining, the game never really threatened to get away from the home team. It was close, but it was fake close. The Warriors probably lead the league in fake close games this season. They keep the opponent at bay through a few quarters, until boredom gives way to urgency. Golden State jogs at its opponent's pace until it's time to sprint.

Before the sprint, Hassan Whiteside was running roughshod in the paint (Whiteside finished with 28 points and 20 rebounds, generating a few highlight plays). Tyler Johnson and Goran Dragic were purposely attacking the rim, to little resistance.

Meanwhile, Golden State's offense could not get on track. Perhaps it was attributable to Thompson's absence, but the Warriors starters began flat. Thompson was replaced in the lineup by rookie Patrick McCaw, who, this season, has played, well, like a rookie. McCaw showed great promise in summer league and preseason but has struggled to hold a spot in Golden State's rotation so far. He needs opportunities to find his game, but it has been difficult for McCaw to get more trial minutes amid Ian Clark's breakout season.

Stephen Curry had 24 points, 9 assists and 8 rebounds against the Heat on Tuesday. AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez

Tuesday was a microcosm of the Warriors' seasons so far. McCaw shot only three times, perhaps playing unselfishly to a fault among his his All-Star teammates. The sharp-shooting Clark found his attempts (10 points on nine of them), and the Warriors were plus-15 in his 22 minutes of run.

Speaking of shooting, Stephen Curry let it fly, with mixed results (24 points on 21 shots). Though a few attempts rattled in and out, it's encouraging for Golden State to see Curry draining a 31-footer, and generally approaching the game with more aggression. He finished with nine assists, eight rebounds and a not coincidental team high plus-18.

He had some help, as this game was largely decided by third-quarter defense, a period in which the Heat shot 5-of-20. Golden State seized the game right there, then slackened, then firmed up. True to the pattern.

Kevin Durant had another coolly efficient game (28 points, 21 shots, eight rebounds). Again, Draymond Green played wonderful defense, Zaza Pachulia continues to play well, getting comfortable enough to loft a couple of jumpers (he made one). David West, Andre Iguodala, and Shaun Livingston continue to play patient, intelligent basketball.

In other words, even without Thompson, it was another Warriors game. As Thompson rested, so did the Warriors -- but only for a couple of quarters.