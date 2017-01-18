Kevin Durant expects emotional Round 2 vs. OKC

This season's first meeting between the Thunder and Warriors wasn't even close. Can Russell Westbrook get revenge and start a new triple-double streak in the process? (1:00)

OAKLAND, Calif. -- Round 2 of Kevin Durant's clash with his former Oklahoma City Thunder squad on Wednesday won't be any easier than his first meeting on Nov. 3, a game the Golden State Warriors won easily 122-96.

"It's never going to be a regular game for me," Durant told ESPN in advance of his second go-around with OKC. "I'm just going to play. There's nothing serious. We got the first one out the way, and we're just going to play the next game."

Kevin Durant scored 39 points during the Warriors' easy win over his former team on Nov. 3. Kyle Terada/USA TODAY Sports

Discussing the game itself is as far as Durant is willing to go. As for an update on whether there has been any communication with Thunder guard Russell Westbrook since that early-season contest, Durant is not going down that road.

"I talked about that already," Durant adamantly said. "I'm not talking about that right now. Anything about the game, I'll talk to you. All that other stuff, I don't have anything to say."

The two still haven't spoken.

Durant poured in a season-high 39 points and tied a career-high with seven 3-pointers against the Thunder that evening. He was so much in a groove that Thunder big man Enes Kanter, who was on the bench, started talking trash to the 6-foot-11 forward during a stoppage of play.

Kanter registered only three minutes, and Durant smoothly pointed out his low minute tally following the game. Last summer, Kanter was forthcoming social media with his resentment of Durant choosing to relocate to the Bay Area after he spent eight seasons in OKC.

Will Kanter have more words for Durant on Wednesday? If he does, it didn't turn out so well for the Thunder last time.

"I don't know. I'm up for anything," Durant said regarding whether he expects more jawing. "I just play, man. I don't start nothing. I just play my game. I try to focus on me, on how I'm going to approach the game and focus on how we're going to do it as a team. All that other stuff doesn't matter to me."

The Thunder are in the middle of a six-game road trip, having lost two of their past three games. They're currently in the seventh spot in the Western Conference standings.

Durant said they're still very much a dangerous team that cannot be taken lightly. You could tell he's looking forward to the game.

"I'm excited," he said.

From the seven All-Star appearances, to the 2012 MVP award, and to the NBA Finals that same year, he said OKC will forever have a special place in his heart.

That's why Wednesday won't be any easier.

"I'm sure it will [be emotional]," Durant said. "It's people I've been with for so long and to see them again, yeah, they'll be some emotions. But I've still got a job to do."