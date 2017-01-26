Kevin Durant's spree finishes Hornets on Stephen Curry's homecoming

Kevin Durant blocks Kemba Walker's shot on a fast break while Steph Curry makes a clutch jumper on the other end in the third quarter. (0:29)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- The Golden State Warriors overcame the Charlotte Hornets 113-103 in a game that saw one of the Warriors' better crunch-time efforts. Though the stage was set for Stephen Curry and he certainly performed, Kevin Durant (16 of his 33 points in the fourth quarter) and defense stood out most in the final push.

At Golden State's morning shootaround, Steph's father, Dell, could be seen with a large stack of papers, figuring out all the logistics of who got into the highly anticipated homecoming. Curry has a lot of family, friends and admirers in the area. That was on display in two ceremonies the day before, a jersey retirement at Curry's high school and a student section named in his honor at Davidson.

This game was the final stop on Curry's whirlwind nostalgia tour, and he came out drawing oohs and ahhs from the friendliest of road crowds. He especially dazzled on a spin move fake that left Kemba Walker in the air and led to a craftily spun layup through contact. Curry conjured last season's form on a couple of off-the-dribble offers, seizing 10 points in the game's first seven minutes.

Then, oddly, Curry couldn't get the ball back for a spell as the offense sputtered. After the initial heat-up, Curry didn't shoot over the next 3 minutes, finishing the quarter with 13 points. What could have been a rout turned into a competitive game that stretched into dangerous territory for the Dubs. Charlotte had nobody performing quite as brilliantly as Dion Waiters in Miami on Monday night, though.

It wasn't just a homecoming for the reigning two-time MVP. It was the closest thing to a return for Virginia-born, former UNC star James Michael McAdoo. Warriors coach Steve Kerr has traditionally been sensitive to players' homecomings and gave McAdoo a lot of run. "Mac" rewarded him with an inspired eight points and seven rebounds in his 20 minutes.

Despite the best efforts of McAdoo, the game started to get away from Golden State in the third quarter after they came out of halftime flat. They battled back on account of Curry scoring eight points in a row and Draymond Green playing fantastic defense. What was nearly a disaster turned into a mere 5-point Charlotte lead heading into the final stanza.

While the Hornets found a spark from Marco Belinelli in the fourth (nine points in the period), they couldn't find much offense elsewhere. Meanwhile, Durant was ablaze in the final quarter. Curry and Durant took turns down the stretch, with Curry occasionally setting off-ball, split-cut screens to open up Durant's jumper.

On the other end, the Warriors were a switching storm, keyed by Green's aggression. The Warriors forced two late steals that helped turn crunch time into a sufficiently more relaxed span. The exclamation point was a Curry 3, done after some dancing with the ball, in the face of Spencer Hawes.

A victory over the Hornets might be little to write home about, but it's an encouraging sign for a Warriors squad that's occasionally struggled late. In this game, when under pressure, the Warriors negotiated the Steph/KD dynamic optimally, while rising to the occasion on defense.