It's déjà vu all over again as Warriors beat Clippers

Steph Curry scores 29 points and hands out 11 assists while Kevin Durant nears a triple-double with 26 points, 10 assists and eight rebounds in a 133-120 win over the Clippers. (2:05)

LOS ANGELES -- While it wasn't the 46-point rout of five days prior, the Golden State Warriors once again dispatched the Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday, 133-120. This time, the Clippers slowly faded out of the game, before making a brief comeback late in the fourth to the tune of a 14-2 run.

Even without Chris Paul's services -- the guard remains sidelined after thumb surgery -- the stage was set for the long-awaited Clippers victory in this matchup. The Warriors were bereft in the middle without Draymond Green and Zaza Pachulia -- both are dealing with shoulder ailments -- as well as David West, who remains out because of a thumb injury.

It's difficult enough to contain DeAndre Jordan and Blake Griffin on their rim runs with a full slate of bigs.

Even if the Warriors still boasted three All-Stars, they went into this contest with a physicality deficit.

Steph Curry led the Warriors with 29 points and 11 assists. Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images

Initially, Golden State compensated with some ambitious and aggressive defense on the perimeter. Its first three defensive possessions resulted in steals (the first two by Stephen Curry). The Warriors nearly nabbed a fourth when a deflection caromed back to the Clippers' clutches. By the end of the first quarter, the Warriors had forced seven turnovers and held an 11-point lead, despite going cold from 3-point range (2-of-10) and getting pelted by some hot shooting.

The Warriors did, however, manage to keep Jordan from feasting on lobs.

"If you push DeAndre out on the block, you can go under screens," Warriors forward Andre Iguodala said. "KD [Kevin Durant] did that a couple times, and Blake only hit one jump shot. So, when that screen's set, you can just go under, as opposed to going over the top and DeAndre's stepping out for a lob because you have two defenders on the ball."

Durant, it should be noted, started at power forward for the first time since his freshman season at Texas, according to the superstar wing.

"For the most part, playing at power forward's fun. Battling with Blake is fun. Battling with [Jordan] down there is fun.

"But, can't wait to get Draymond back."

JaVale McGee, starting in place of Pachulia, once again played well. That much was typical and maybe even expected at this juncture. McGee has been playing the most efficient basketball of his career, as he has managed to get less jumpy on defense. In this game, he snuck in to rebound a couple of missed Curry 3s and capitalized on some other close-range opportunities.

McGee summarized his success this season by stating simply: "I run the floor, block shots, rebound. It's all I gotta do, and that's what I'm doing."

"He's been great," Curry said of McGee, who recorded 11 points and eight rebounds over 15 minutes.

"When he's able to impact the game from the start, you can kind of feel that presence. He's taken the starting opportunity and ran with it. It's been awesome to see him get extended minutes and allowed him to show exactly what he can do for us."

The Warriors were patient and unselfish on offense, often driving and kicking to find the best available shot. It was a mature approach, ironically epitomized by the play of a rookie.

Patrick McCaw (eight points, six assists), was thrust into the starting lineup and played a prescient game. The rookie didn't play with a dearth of aggression or out of control. It's just one game, but it bodes well for his and Golden State's future.

"It was the second-most aggressive game I've seen him play," Curry said of McCaw's turn on Thursday. "There was a purpose to everything he did out there."

At McCaw's best, you can see a little Iguodala in his game.

Speaking of Iguodala, he was excellent Thursday, playing with as much on-court energy as he flaunted with his extravagant bench celebrations.

Of course, Golden State's stars had something to do with the victory, as well. Durant (26 points, 10 assists) took advantage of eager Clippers closeouts, knifing into the paint and finding open Warriors. One of the game's most memorable moments -- of forgettable for the Clippers -- was while Durant was on defense.

GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS Check out the team site for more game coverage

LA CLIPPERS Check out the team site for more game coverage

Former Warrior Marreese Speights loaded up for a massive dunk, only to be challenged midair by Durant and ultimately rejected onto his backside -- by the rim.

Durant turned the ensuing transition possession into an open shot for Ian Clark (11 points on nine shots), who got some slump relief with a corner 3. An underrated component of Durant's defense is his willingness to risk the poster dunk. More often than not, he gets the better of that situation, with or without some assistance from the basket.

Curry didn't shoot lights-out but played with vigor and command, claiming 11 assists to go with his 29 points. His most impressive play was a drive past two Clippers (Jordan and Raymond Felton) that ended with a lefty layup at an improbable angle. It was part of the push that led to a 21-point Warriors lead.

Down the stretch, the Clippers desperately tried to change this well-worn narrative. Their comeback was stopped by a Durant 3-pointer and, one possession later, a Klay Thompson dagger.

For now, when it comes to the Warriors, the Clippers are mired in a holding pattern, a seemingly unceasing futility. Sometimes, it feels that, no matter the circumstances, no matter the context, the Clips aren't just playing the Warriors but inevitability themselves.