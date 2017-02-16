Draymond Green ejected as Warriors rocket past Kings

DeMarcus Cousins gets a wild shot to go plus a foul on Draymond Green. Draymond gets animated after the call and receives two technical fouls, resulting in an ejection. (0:35)

OAKLAND, Calif. -- The Golden State Warriors ran the Sacramento Kings

out of Oracle Arena 109-86, in a game that saw a collective attack quickly envelope the unfortunate foe.

For two quarters, the Warriors were listless, as they sometimes are against lottery-type opponents. Stephen Curry was deferential and scuffling, a trend that started in Golden State's last visit to Sacramento, a Feb. 4 loss where Kevin Durant suffered an insipid performance.

The Kings were up 50-47 at the half on Wednesday that ended with, amid a few other mistakes, a Draymond Green ejection. Green was ousted after he vigorously challenged being called for a foul on DeMarcus Cousins. The Kings center drew the foul while making a circus shot, leaning into Green's arm as he flipped a floater up blind. Green unleashed a fury in response, throwing his hands at the air twice, before being thrown out.

Considering their ho-hum play up to that point, it appeared the Warriors might be in some trouble. Instead, with Green gone, the Warriors suddenly awoke, replete with his marauding spirit. Golden State blitzed and bullied the Kings in a 42-15 third-quarter onslaught that bordered on cruel.

GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS Check out the team site for more game coverage

SACRAMENTO KINGS Check out the team site for more game coverage

Golden State went on a 40-12 run over last 10:40 of a third quarter that saw Klay Thompson hit more shots (5-of-5 for 17 points) than the Kings (4-of-21). The run included quite a few impressive plays. There was a Durant block of a Anthony Tolliver jumper that led to a Durant dunk on the other end.

After that, Thompson added a slick one-handed pass for an easy Durant bucket. Following that, excellent ball movement set up a Thompson corner trey. Then, a Patrick McCaw steal created a Thompson layup. It should be noted that McCaw was plus-28 over his 9 minutes of play this quarter. While he wasn't the main reason for that ridiculous stat, his relentless defensive pressure certainly helped the cause.

The run wasn't over. Instead, it was about to reach the peak of its crescendo. A Thompson steal led to a Curry-style bomb from roughly 30-feet away off the catch of a Durant pass. Then, the coup de grace, as a Durant strip became a one-handed lob for a JaVale McGee crusher.

When the dust finally settled, Thompson had finished the game with 35 points on 18 shots, Durant had an efficient 10-of-15 for 21-point performance, and the bench had plenty of garbage-time practice. Often, when things are going wrong, Green is the answer. On Wednesday, the answer came from in channeling his relentless will to dominate and destroy. Now, with so much energy poured into one frenzied quarter, Golden State looks to the All-Star break.