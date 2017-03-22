Hot shooting, strong defense, rest allow Warriors to rout Mavericks

DALLAS -- The Golden State Warriors blew out the Dallas Mavericks 112-87 in another dominant defensive performance. Despite coming off a back-to-back, despite resting Andre Iguodala with the ever unusual “hip tightness,” the Warriors were in full form, ending the game quickly and brutally.

Like so many Golden State wins, the opponent started with a spark, only to slowly sputter and fade from the action. A cohesive defense will do that. It has perhaps been their most underrated aspect this season, a buoy taken for granted after so many questioned what would happen after the Warriors jettisoned rim-protectors in the offseason. Even without Kevin Durant, they've been stout, which is a credit to leading DPOY candidate Draymond Green but also to a roster mostly comprised of plus defenders. The Warriors are long, smart and, now, a bit rested coming off a recent awful stretch of schedule.

When the Warriors merge that defense with their famed shooting prowess, the fourth quarter becomes the “rest” that league and its TV partners are so relentlessly obsessing over. After his shooting matched the frigid weather of the aforementioned East Coast road swing, Klay Thompson (23 points) has heated to a point past scalding. He opened 5-of-5 from deep, a few of the 3s seemingly key to knocking the Mavs off any path forward.

The Mavericks started out looking like a reasonable facsimile of Warriors basketball. “Push! Push it!” coach Rick Carlisle exhorted of his team as they flew down the floor, bombing away. By the end of the first, they had knocked down six 3-pointers and claimed a two-point lead.

Then, the squeeze started and the Mavs went cold. Dallas lost ground to the Dubs’ second quarter reserves, which is usually a harbinger of certain doom; Ian Clark scored 10 of his 18 points in the second quarter. Once all the Warriors starters got in on the action, there was no amount of pushing that could enable Dallas to pull close.

People were primed for a Steph vs. Seth Curry duel, but that action was largely muted. Seth did not play well (10 points, 4-of-12 from the field), and Steph moved the ball nicely but didn’t take over.

Steph did, however, have a nice third-quarter stretch that effectively ended the game. He recovered a bounce pass in traffic around the baseline, went toward the free throw line, reversed course and swished in an impressive feat of dexterity. Then he launched a long shot over Dirk Nowitzki that eventually bounced in, blessed by a wacky dance from Curry in front of delighted courtside spectators. On the next play, he recovered a loose ball to nudge in a layup in transition. And with that, the Mavs had gone from wobbling to fallen.

GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS Check out the team site for more game coverage

DALLAS MAVERICKS Check out the team site for more game coverage

There’s another component to all this overwhelming Warriors effort. Steve Kerr, who before the game even proposed cutting some salary for a shortened season, noted a reason the Warriors look fresher than the foe. When discussing the rash of “DNP-Rest,” the coach said, “I do feel bad for the fans. I also know resting those guys last week was something that was beneficial and I think it’s shown to be so this past week. You can see our guys are fresher, their legs.”

That may be so. Perhaps whatever was recently wrong with the Warriors has been rectified by some timely rest. Whatever the reason, if Golden State keeps playing defense like this, they’ll get plenty of additional relaxation, in games, during the fourth quarter.