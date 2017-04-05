Klay Thompson outdoes Timberwolves from 3 all by himself in win

Klay Thompson react to the Warriors extending their win streak to 12 games and how it feels for the team to surpass the late 90s Bulls for most wins in a three season span. (2:02)

OAKLAND, Calif. -- The Golden State Warriors, led by Klay Thompson's game-high 41 points, clobbered the Minnesota Timberwolves 121-107 Tuesday night at Oracle Arena.

Thompson was 13-of-24 from the field in 33 minutes. It was the 10th 40-point game of his career and second this season.

"He's had a spectacular season," Warriors coach Steve Kerr said. "The shooting, we know about it, but it's everything that he does for us at both ends."

Thompson linked his stellar play to the outdoors.

"I probably say the weather has gotten better," he said. "The sunshine has been so good to me. Been able to get outside, it just puts me in a great mood to come to the gym every day, get my work in and go home and enjoy the outdoors. And the Bay Area is beautiful. That's a big part of it. Not even kidding. It's been so nice to get outside."

The Warriors' 3-point weapon receives the bulk of attention, but the team's defense against the 3 has been just as impressive.

Golden State made 52.4 percent overall, including 14-of-32 (43.8 percent) from long range, whereas Minnesota was held to 4-of-19 (21.1 percent) from deep. Thompson outshot the Timberwolves from 3-point range all by himself, making 7 of 14 shots.

The Warriors have accumulated 204 wins in the past three seasons, an NBA record over that span. They're playing their best basketball of the season.

Their 12th victory in a row matched their longest win streak of the season (Nov. 7-28). The Warriors lead the league in holding opponents to 32.5 percent or below from 3-point range, and during this current winning streak they are holding opponents to 29.9 percent.

If the opposition struggles from the outside, it's going to be mighty difficult to defeat the Warriors.

Stephen Curry had 19 points, 9 assists, 3 steals and 2 blocks. He was also 3-of-8 from 3.

Minnesota stayed within striking distance in the first two quarters, but Golden State took command in the third. A 15-2 run midway through the third quarter to go up 17 points provided just enough cushion to switch it into cruise control for the duration of the contest. The game was lost in that span.

And arguably the most impressive pass of the season occurred in that quarter, courtesy of Curry.

Thompson had just made a 33-foot 3-pointer, his final triple of the game. Curry stole the ball on the Timberwolves' next possession and sprinted up the court on a three-on-one break. Thompson was running the left wing and Andre Iguodala was ahead on the right side, with Ricky Rubio the lone defender back.

Everyone figured it was going to Thompson. Golden State typically force-feeds the hot hand.

Curry had other plans.

He dribbled toward Thompson, and Rubio shifted over to the 3-point line. With his back facing Iguodala, Curry unexpectedly threw a no-look, left-handed pass to Iguodala, who finished with a reverse layup.

The crowd jumped out of their seats. Curry just laughed, as if he couldn't believe he had pulled it off.

"I think with Steph, you just let him go," Kerr said of Curry's trying that pass during the game. "He's so explosive, he's so creative, he's so skilled. It reminds me a little bit of Manu Ginobili earlier in his career when I was playing with the Spurs. He'd do some crazy stuff and [Gregg Popovich] would look at him like, 'What are you doing?' But after a couple of years, Pop realized like, let him do it because for every two turnovers, there's 10 great plays, and that's how I feel about Steph."

Said Curry: "When I turned to go throw it to Klay, I saw a black jersey right there in between, so I had to kind of shuffle a little bit and it was the fastest crossover you've ever seen. Not a double-dribble at all."

Kerr said it was energizing.

"When [Stephen and Klay] get it going and our defense can get stops, we can get out in transition; it feels like the whole game just breaks free," Kerry said. "So that's kind of when we're at our best."

It wasn't all smiles, however. Late in the first quarter things got a little feisty.

Gorgui Dieng went up for a layup and JaVale McGee, who was on the way down from leaping for a block, landed on Dieng while trying to foul him. Dieng felt a little shove was added after the foul and raced toward McGee and lightly pushed him from behind. McGee retaliated by shoving Dieng. Both players began jawing at each another as teammates separated them.

The officials reviewed video of the altercation for several minutes, leaving the two squads restless. Kerr was seen saying, "Let's just call something."

McGee was assessed a flagrant 1, and both received technical fouls.

"I'm not talking about anything that's not basketball-related," McGee said after the game.

Andrew Wiggins and Karl-Anthony Towns registered 24 points and 21 points, respectively, for the Timberwolves.